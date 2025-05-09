Phil Spencer reveals the truth about Kirstie Allsopp friendship off-screen after skipping her wedding

Property gurus Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp have one of the most beloved partnerships on television, guiding countless viewers through the highs and lows of buying and selling homes.

However, their close on-screen friendship recently sparked questions when Phil wasn't present at Kirstie's wedding to partner of 21 years, Ben Andersen, earlier this year.

And now, in a new joint interview with The Telegraph, the Location, Location, Location hosts have offered a candid glimpse into their off-screen dynamic.

© Shutterstock Kirstie and Phil have been friends for 25 years

Kirstie, 53, addressed their social life, saying: "We don’t socialise, because we work so much together."

Phil, 55, echoed this sentiment, adding: "But we’re very, very fond of each other. There's no one else who's been through this experience. I put Kirstie among the most important people in my life."

© Getty Phil and Kirstie have worked together for over two decades

Despite not being regular social companions outside of work, their connection clearly runs deep.

Kirstie highlighted the significance of their shared history, revealing: "In the most significant parts of our lives, we've been there for each other. I think Phil was one of the first people I ever told I was pregnant."

Kirstie's wedding

The TV duo have spent almost 25 years co-hosting Location, Location, Location for Channel 4, so his absence at Kirstie's January wedding came as something of a surprise.

According to Kirstie, her dear friend was unable to make it due to the last-minute and top-secret nature of her wedding.

In an interview with The Mail on Sunday, she explained: "On Thursday, Ben and I were married at The Grosvenor Chapel, where my parents and grandparents were married, and where we celebrated my father's life in June.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Phil Spencer returns to work with Kirstie Allsopp

"We had with us a small group of close friends and family who only heard about the wedding on Monday," she continued.

"The flowers, the catering, the order of service and the lighting were all done by people I have worked with over the years who kept it all secret and put together an amazing event at very short notice, though because of that short notice some beloved friends and family couldn't be there, including Phil."