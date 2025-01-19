Michelle Obama's telling comment about family dynamics now daughters Malia and Sasha have left home

Michelle Obama celebrated her 61st birthday last week and no doubt did something special with her family, including her grown-up daughters Malia and Sasha, who she shares with husband Barack.

The Becoming author has always put her daughters first and worked tirelessly during Barack's time in office to ensure that they had as normal lives as possible, even enlisting her beloved late mom Marian Robinson to move in with them to help keep them grounded.

And now that she's an empty nester - with both Malia and Sasha living in Los Angeles - Michelle is closer than ever with her girls. So much so, that the former FLOTUS admitted during a recent interview that they are now the ones "raising" her, rather than the other way around.

Appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show in December, she spoke with the TV host about how much they have grown up.

She said: "I've loved every phase of raising my daughters. I loved them when they were in my lap and so cute – the comfort, the cuddles. "And now, they're just grown. They're more raising me. But they are amazing. Sasha's in school, Malia has a budding career in film."

She added: "They are smart, they are funny. They're wise in their own ways and I love spending time with them – they're doing great. They're really good."

Barack and Michelle Obama with daughters Malia and Sasha

The telling comments are typical of many doting parents who have gone full circle with a new parent-child dynamic when they grow up.

The 61-year-old previously opened up about being a guest at Malia and Sasha' home, and remarked on her surprise at how grown up they were in contrast to when they were living at home.

In November 2022 during an appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna, Michelle told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that she was surprised by Malia and Sasha's house rules, joking: "I'm like: 'You never used a coaster in my house.' So now when it’s your stuff, you want to take care of it?"

© Pool Michelle admitted that Malia and Sasha are now raising her

She also told the hosts that they had enjoyed some cocktails at their daughters' home, but that "the martinis were a little weak. I don’t think they really knew what it was."

The year 2024 was a difficult one for Michelle, who lost her beloved mother Marian in May. She's been supported more than ever during this time by her family.

Michelle has shared several tributes to her late mom following her passing, including a heartfelt message to mark what would have been her 87th birthday back in July.

Michelle with her late mom Marian and daughters Malia and Sasha

She wrote: "Today would have been my mom's 87th birthday. These past couple of months have been tough without her, and I am so grateful for the outpouring of love you've shown our family along the way. Even though she's no longer with us, I still think she's worth celebrating."

She continued: "What I loved most about my mom might have been this: She always felt like she was enough.

"The tiny two bedroom walk-up apartment we used to live in; the faux chimney she would fashion for us out of cardboard during the holidays; the at-home hair-dos she would give herself using the oven and a hot comb — she was always happy with what she had."

© Instagram Michelle with husband Barack Obama

She expanded more upon the impact Marian had on the people around her, most notably her family and even other members of the White House.

"And because she felt like she was enough, she could help others feel that too." "She did that countless times for me and my brother Craig. She did it for her family and friends. She did it for the staff at the White House. She did it for everyone she knew."

"So today, on her birthday, I am celebrating the immense power there was in her enoughness. And I am committing myself to carrying forward her legacy of lifting up others the best I can. Love you, mom. And happy birthday."

Michelle Obama and her late mom Marian Robinson

Michelle also opened up about her mom at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

She said: "The last time I was here in my hometown was to memorialize my mother. The woman who showed me the meaning of hard work and humility and decency. The woman who set my moral compass high and showed me the power of my own voice.

"I still feel her loss so profoundly. I wasn't even sure I would be steady enough to stand before you tonight. But my heart compelled me to be here because of my sense of duty I feel to honor her memory. And to remind us all not to waste the sacrifices our elders made to give us a better future."