How Michelle Obama's late mother Marian raised granddaughters Malia and Sasha in the White House — inside their bond

Michelle Obama and her brother Craig Robinson announced earlier this week the heartbreaking news that they had lost their mother, Marian Robinson.

The 86-year-old was not only a caring mother who enjoyed a close relationship with her children (and son-in-law Barack), but was an extremely doting grandmother, becoming well-known as the "First Grandmother."

She was very close with her granddaughters Sasha, 22, and Malia, 25, and was a key influence on their formative years in the White House.

Learn more about the late Marian Robinson's relationship with her two granddaughters and how she raised them into the bright young women they are now while in the White House, exploring their journey in photos…

1/ 6 © Getty Images Living in the White House Although Marian was a native of Chicago, she was encouraged by her two children to move to D.C. and the White House when Barack was elected POTUS, and she was reluctant at first. However, after receiving a push from her son in particular to start afresh after losing her husband and Michelle and Craig's father Fraser, she decided to do so to care for Sasha and Malia, who were only seven and 10 years old at the time. MORE: Michelle Obama shares photos of ultra-private daughters Malia and Sasha in rare personal update

2/ 6 © Getty Images The best grandma of them all Given that Barack and Michelle were often tied up in political and charitable causes, it was Marian who was able to step in and provide her two young granddaughters the support they needed, and allowed them to be more grounded. And it wasn't just them, she proved to be an equally caring grandmother to her son Craig's four children, Avery, Leslie, Austin, and Aaron.

3/ 6 © Getty Images "A little more fun and games" In their official statement after Marian's passing, the siblings shared more light on her role as a grandmother. "She relished her role as a grandmother to Malia and Sasha," they wrote. "Less encumbered by the responsibilities of motherhood, she'd indulge in a little more fun and games while keeping any danger of spoiling her grandchildren safely at bay." "And although she enforced whatever household rules we'd set for bedtime, watching TV, or eating candy, she made clear that she sided with her 'grandbabies' in thinking that their parents were too darn strict." MORE: Michelle and Barack Obama's daughters Malia and Sasha appear in rare family throwback for Easter

4/ 6 © Getty Images A public life Marian attended public events often with Michelle, Barack, and their daughters, but was available for them on a more consistent basis thanks to the privacy concern being much less of a factor. Given she didn't have to contend with the trappings of secret services compared to the rest of the family, she was often able to attend special events with Malia and Sasha, pick them up or drop them off at school, and step out with them in a more low-key manner.

5/ 6 © Getty Images Embracing normalcy Thanks to aides who carefully guarded her privacy, Marian was able to duck out of the White House for shopping trips, occasionally fly out to Portland to visit her other grandchildren, or host friends from Chicago over. She enjoyed a sense of freedom that Michelle and Barack couldn't, and as a result, despite only planning to move to the nation's capital temporarily at first to visit with her granddaughters, she stayed there for a majority of Barack's tenure as President. MORE: Michelle Obama praises rarely-seen lookalike brother as she discusses his bond with husband Barack