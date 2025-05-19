Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ronan Keating's wife Storm reveals 'exotic' desert living situation after relocating 5,500km with 2 kids
Storm Keating in sunglasses and a birdcage veil with Ronan© Getty Images

The Boyzone star and the TV producer have been spending time in the UAE since January

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Fans of Ronan Keating, 48, and his wife Storm, 43, can barely keep up with their travels across the globe, after they swapped their UK life for an extended stay in the UAE.

Storm first announced their relocation in early 2025, but she shared an update about their new life by posting "exotic" family photos with their kids, Cooper, whom they welcomed in 2017, and Coco, who was born in 2019.

Tagging luxury resort and spa Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi, the mother-of-two shared snaps of their action-packed weekend, from adrenaline-seeker Cooper marching along the water's edge on an infinity pool overlooking the desert, to trying out dune buggies with his dad Ronan, and taking after his mum with his surfing skills.

Storm Keating's son walking next to a pool© Instagram
Storm Keating showed off the family's "exotic" weekend

"One of my favourite parts about living in the UAE is exotic weekends like this on your doorstep. Perfect weekend escape @alwathbahotel," Storm captioned the Instagram post.

Ronan Keating next to his son in a dune buggy© Instagram
The family enjoyed surfing, horse riding and dune buggies

Storm and Ronan's relocation

Despite Storm documenting how the family split their time between the UAE and Australia, some fans remained surprised to find out she now lived in Dubai.

Back in January, Storm confirmed she and Boyzone star Ronan had moved their family by posting a series of sun-soaked photos.

Storm Keating in a long-sleeve swimsuit surfing© Instagram
Storm Keating has been living in Dubai since January

The following month, she shared an update on their new living situation, writing: "Dubai Days. Can’t believe we’ve been living here for almost 2 months already?! Wow #timeflieswhenyouarehavingfun and now we have our BESTIES living here too. Thank you [Dubai] for being so welcoming x." It prompted questions from fans about her kids' school life.

The Australian TV producer and the Boyzone singer have a stunning home in the Hertfordshire countryside, but they have never shied away from travelling overseas. 

Ronan Keating standing with Storm Keating© Dave Benett
The couple share two children

After Ronan quit the Magic Radio Breakfast Show in August 2024, he explained their intention to spend more time in Storm's native Australia.

"I’m going to concentrate on making an album, writing music and touring. We’re going to spend some time in Australia with Storm’s family," he told RSVP Magazine.

"That will be for a few months. We’re going travelling for a while overseas," he continued, adding that his elder children, Missy, Jack and Ali, whom he shares with Yvonne Connolly, planned to "visit us here and there."

