Amanda Holden unveils Ibiza-worthy garden 'design' at £7m Surrey home

Amanda Holden's impressive £7 million home in Surrey is already beautiful, but it seems the Britain's Got Talent star is eyeing up some upgrades.

The TV and radio personality and her husband Chris Hughes have lived in their five-bedroom with their two daughters, Lexi, 19, and Hollie, 13, since 2015.

Since upsizing from their previous Surrey home, Amanda and a team of experts have worked tirelessly over the years to renovate the home inside and out, and now they are setting their sights on overhauling the pool area of their enormous garden.

© Instagram Amanda Holden has revealed her pool terrace is getting overhauled this summer

Amanda Holden's impressive plans to overhaul pool terrace at home

Although the work has not yet officially begun on Amanda's revamped pool area, the 54-year-old has shared a video on her Instagram revealing to fans what it will eventually look like.

Amanda Holden shared this graphic of what her new pool will look like View post on Instagram

Giving a shoutout to the companies she's teaming up with to bring the stunning creation to life, she wrote: "Sneak peek of our future garden design. So excited for the work to start this summer with @iconiclandscapesuk & @ie_home_exteriors. You may spot CGI me in a bikini…"

Amanda's video showed a mock-up of the new and improved area and it's safe to say that the new pool and terrace area could give a luxury beach club in Ibiza a run for its money!

© Instagram/@noholdenback The Britain's Got Talent judge often shares photos of her house and garden

The pool location and size will remain the same as before, but the surrounding areas will receive a huge upgrade. At the foot of the pool, closest to the house, there will be foliage and pretty garden decorations, including a glass archway.

To the left of the pool will be the main patio with plenty of seating and parasols to shade from the sun. There will also be more gorgeous foliage and pristine tiles on the floor.

© Instagram The Beverly Hills Hotel, with its palm trees and light pink theme, has served as an inspiration for Amanda's house and garden

Towards the other end of the pool will be a huge white pergola, underneath which will be a full-size dining table, perfect for al fresco meals when the summer months arrive.

Beyond the pergola is where the main lawn will be, plus a walkway leading to the rear of the garden where the are tall trees and hidden walkways.

The entire aesthetic is matched perfectly to a luxury hotel vibe, which is a theme Amanda has carried inside her home, too.

© Instagram Amanda and her husband Chris live at their Surrey home with their two daughters, Lexi and Hollie

Plenty of palm trees dotted across the garden mean the outdoor area resembles the famous Beverly Hills Hotel in California.

Amanda has cited this hotel as a huge inspiration when it comes to her interior designs, and now she's paying homage to the gorgeous setting outside as well.

We can't wait to see the finished result!