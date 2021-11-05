GMB's Richard Madeley and wife Judy's picturesque home of 25 years

With their ever-popular book club, it seems only fitting that Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan's London home of 25 years looks like it was taken straight from a storybook.

The Good Morning Britain presenter and his wife own a jaw-dropping detached mansion in the affluent London area of Hampstead Heath, and it is truly stunning. From its postcard-worthy exterior with manicured grounds through to its cosy interiors, take a look around…

The couple gave fans a glimpse inside their home for the first time in 2020 during their Channel 4 series, Keep Reading and Carry On. The living room was the setting for the show, with the pair sitting side-by-side on their mustard sofa to share book reviews and recommendations with viewers. A bookcase in the corner is filled with their favourite reading material, and they also have a glass table lamp next to the wall, which is decorated with a gold patterned wallpaper.

Richard and Judy have filmed their new series in their London home

The same wallpaper runs up the couple's staircase, where a selection of framed family photos of Richard and Judy with their children Chloe and Jack are on display. They appear to have opted to decorate with predominantly neutral tones throughout their house, with shades of cream and beige offset with metallic and wooden accents.

The couple has framed photos on display on the staircase

A shot from the outside of their house shows it's equally impressive, with steps leading up to the front door, which has a Juliet balcony overhead. Greenery grows up the front of the house and perfectly frames the windows on either side of the front door.

Richard and Judy have lived in Hampstead Heath for 25 years

Richard and Judy made their return to Channel 4 last year, over a decade after their popular book club was last seen on screen. Each programme features a different book that the pair recommend. In a statement, Richard said: "It is no secret that Judy and I are avid readers and we are excited to return to Channel 4 to share what we love with viewers."

Judy added: "Books can transport you to incredible places from the comfort of your sofa and so there is no better time to share our top picks for lockdown reads and hear from viewers, celebrities and authors about the books that have helped them whilst staying at home."

