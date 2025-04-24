Shirlie and Martin Kemp's Victorian home and garden, which the couple have worked tirelessly to perfect, always look beautiful, but even the famous couple would agree the garden truly comes alive in the springtime.

The former Wham! backing dancer often updates her large online following on her home Instagram account, and Shirlie shared on her @maisonnumber9 a before-and-after style picture of her gorgeous wisteria growing outside.

Shirlie's first post showed one part of her outdoor area this time last year with a sparse but promising wisteria plant in its pot, with a simple caption: "Last May."

© Instagram Shirlie Kemp showed a 'before' image of her Wisteria tree she planted last year. The former Wham! star and Martin Kemp live in a stunning Victorian home they've been renovating over the last four years

The 63-year-old then posted a snapshot of what the plant looks like now, and it's positively blooming!

The white wall contrasted with the lilac wisteria plant climbing up the wall in all its glory, making the corner of the garden stand out beautifully with a pale purple hue.

© Instagram The 'after' image Shirlie shared on her home renovation account wowed followers with how much her Wisteria had grown in just 12 months

Shirlie Kemp's garden at home is a blooming paradise

It's no secret that Shirlie is a keen gardener and admirer of beautiful flowers. The 80s icon, who married Spandau Ballet bassist Martin in 1988, also shared another snap of some new plant additions to the sprawling outdoor area.

"I had to bring this beautiful clematis back home after seeing it in a garden centre, as it's so abundant with gorgeous flowers", she told her fans in a post displaying the pristine white flower.

She also gave a shout-out to the wisteria plant she'd revealed on her Stories, marvelling at the transformation.

Shirlie shared another addition to her garden on her social media View post on Instagram

"I'm also really pleased with how my young wisteria is flowering as we only planted it last April."

Fans were full of praise and admiration for Shirlie's efforts. One person shared how they were inspired by the progress of her wisteria.

"Thank you for filling me with hope. I've recently moved house and had to leave my wisteria behind. Just about to plant one at my new house, so yours is just what I needed to see."

© Instagram Shirlie and Martin have shared their house and garden's journey with their loyal followers

Another echoed this sentiment: "Wow you're already blooming! Maybe a different variety perhaps. I have a Chinese Moon wisteria and it took 5 years for its first bloom."

A third added: "Your wisteria looks fantastic… I had a new one last year too, happy it has about 5 flowers," as a fourth said: "So pretty, thank you for filling me with hope."

Shirlie Kemp's dramatic outdoor transformation

Shirie and Martin have come a long way since they moved in 2021. The couple set out to transform their house and garden over the course of a five-year period, but ended up making fantastic headway in just 18 months.

The pair have successfully renovated the majority of the interiors, including the dining room, kitchen, utility area and beyond.

They've also been working hard to landscape their garden into the outdoor haven of their dreams.

© Instagram Shirlie and Martin Kemp have been keeping their fans up to date online

However, Shirlie and Martin, ever the perfectionists, still have ambitious projects on the go.

In an interview with HELLO! last year, Shirlie said: "[My daughter] Harley is always saying to me, 'Mum you are always doing stuff', but because I'm head of maintenance, I can't help it.

"I walk around and think 'that needs doing, this needs doing'. You get to the stage where maintenance overtakes everything else."

© Instagram The couple, who wed in 1988 and are parents to Harley Moon and Roman, have worked tirelessly to make the property their dream home

Despite still planning for change, the couple are more than thrilled with what they've achieved. "We took an old house that was completely run down, and we knocked every single wall and ceiling down that you can imagine, and we rebuilt something that would be perfect for us.

"We tried new houses and old houses, but we always said we'd love to find something we could do from scratch. And that is what happened, that was the ultimate dream."