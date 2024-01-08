Shirlie and Martin Kemp's garden is a winter haven in heartwarming new family photo

Shirlie Kemp and her husband Martin have shared an adorable family photo, but we couldn't help but be distracted by their never-ending garden at their gorgeous Victorian home. The couple, who met in the 1980s while both were embarking on successful pop careers, bought their 'fixer-upper' abode in 2022 and have transformed the house completely, including the outside area.

In the cute family photo, posted on Instagram, Shirlie was seen holding their adorable pooch in her arms while Spandau Ballet star Martin affectionately put his arm around his wife. The parents were standing outside in their garden which had been getting some TLC over the weekend thanks to Martin, which Shirlie explained in the caption: "Who else managed to do some gardening today?

WATCH: Martin Kemp's wife Shirlie reveals 'beyond repair' part of garden at family home

"It was cold but the sunshine was so welcomed, we (Martin) got lots done that had been left because the rain was so persistent! Just happy to have sunshine." In another post, shared on her home account's Instagram Stories, the former Wham! dancer gave even more of a glimpse of their sprawling garden as Martin was seen walking with a trimmer ready to cut back some trees while the huge lawn and surrounding area was seen behind him.

© Instagram Martin Kemp and Shirlie Kemp with their dog at the gorgeous home

Despite the cold weather, the garden is an important part of their renovation journey and the pair are constantly sharing updates on any changes they make to their outdoor area. Shirlie, who is mum to Capital DJ Roman and singer Harley Moon, previously shared: "I love gardens that invite you in. There's still so much that I want to add to the garden," she shared. "I'm fascinated by how our environment [affects] us, what our subconscious mind is absorbing, it's that very part of my mind that drives me to make changes and create and I just can't switch it off."

One incredible feature in their garden which we are obsessed by is their out-house, affectionately named 'Piglet'. When Shirlie and Martin moved in, the garden featured an old pigsty and, rather than decided to demolish it, they used it to their advantage by completely transforming it into a seriously chic 'shed' which serves as a cosy hideaway-cum-studio area for the family to enjoy.

It features gorgeous black-rimmed glass doors and windows, offering plenty of light into the space, as well as wood panelling on the outside to give it a rustic edge. The couple have even placed a barbeque and two rocking chairs outside to enjoy in the warmer months, or if they fancy a winter cooking session outdoors.

© Instagram Martin Kemp tends to their garden at stunning Victorian family home

When Shirlie's husband Martin shared before and after pictures of the outdoor building, he praised his wife: "I can never get over @shirliekemp's mad visions… I was going to knock this pig shed down… now it's stunning!! Thank you @soulfulhideaways for making her idea come true @rhschelsea see you later!!!"

Shirlie, meanwhile, gave insight into how they created the impressive garden feature on Instagram: "As I mentioned it wasn't just a house we needed to renovate and the very first time I looked at the house I walked towards this little ruin that was once a pig-shed and all I can say, is that it felt magical to me. Others were not so sure but I was not going to knock it down as suggested. Had specialists remove the roof and @soulfulhideaways came along and shaped it into a very special garden house/studio."