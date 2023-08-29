Roman Kemp's parents Martin and Shirlie's garden is a fairytale vision as they mark family celebration

Martin and Shirlie Kemp's garden was a fairytale vision over the Bank Holiday weekend as the couple marked a special family milestone.

The husband and wife, who are parents to Capital FM DJ and TV presenter Roman Kemp and singer Harley Moon, took to Instagram to share some gorgeous snaps from Harley's birthday and showed off the stunning surroundings in the process.

WATCH: Take a look at Martin and Shirlie Kemp's fairy tale garden

The post, shared on Shirlie's page, featured a series of images with the first showing Harley with her mum and dad standing in their kitchen in front of a selection of cakes.

Former Wham! star Shirlie wrote in the caption: "Despite the constant showers we managed to stay in the garden yesterday to celebrate @harleymoonkemp birthday."

Another two photos on the carousel showed Harley smiling from ear to ear as she posed with other members of her family. The final photo Shirlie posted was a shot of their outdoor dining area in their enviable garden where the family no doubt enjoyed dining alfresco.

The long table, complete with two extended benches on either side, was draped with a green gingham tablecloth. Shirlie had also decorated the table with stunning outdoor pots with pink flowers and apple tree foliage.

It's not the first time Shirlie has treated her followers to a glimpse of their stunning outdoor area. The mother-of-two runs her own Instagram dedicated purely to house and garden content, @Maisonnumber9, where she uploads videos and photos sharing inside their home.

One video, also shared over the Bank Holiday weekend, was captioned: "Summertime 2023," and showed followers all around the outside – and it looks like a scene straight from a fairy tale!

In the clip, there were shots of flowers in vases, as well as a beautiful table and chair set draped in white linen. Shirlie was also seen in the video holding a large vase full of flowers and looked to be in her element.

The comment section was full of compliments. One person wrote: "Just dripping in beauty, elegance and style, you are a genius! Xx." Another added: "Shirlie, we REALLY need a book about your fabulous garden and table settings," and a third said: "So stunning."

Martin, ever the supportive husband, also penned his own thoughts in the comments: "Beautiful, you clever girl!!" A fourth fan added: "You've worked wonders in such a short time! Great use of recycling too. Well done! Sustainability rocks...x."

Their home account boasts over 140,000 followers and the bio explains what fans can expect from the feed, as it reads: "Currently renovating our Victorian Home - Garden & Pig Shed. Home Is A Love Story."

Other rooms Martin and Shirlie have renovated include their family bathroom, central kitchen, as well as a complete overhaul of the separate cottage on site. We can't wait to see more of the amazing renovations!