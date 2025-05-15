Martin and Shirlie Kemp's garden was 'beyond saving' before unrecognisable transformation

Shirlie and Martin Kemp admitted the garden at their Victorian home was "beyond saving" when they first moved in in 2021, but they reaped the fruits of their labour, unveiling the incredible new design four years later.

Showing off their transformation, Roman Kemp's parents posted a before-and-after video on their home Instagram account @maisonnumber9 documenting the transformation.

Dull, patchy grass and an old greenhouse occupied the outdoor space initially, but Shirlie was pictured getting her hands dirty, pulling her wheelbarrow around before investing in colourful plants and raised beds where she planted homegrown fruits and vegetables.

A white iron outdoor furniture set was positioned on a mini patio in the middle of the veggie patch, with stepping stones through the surrounding gravel and a pergola overhead. It offered a whimsical spot to admire her wild green garden alongside her water feature.

© Instagram Martin and Shirlie Kemp have spent years renovating the garden

"Can you believe the transformation of this field with its derelict greenhouse that was beyond trying to save and also sitting under huge trees so there was no point in restoring it," she explained, before revealing the project was still yet to be completed.

"Next year I’m hoping to add a greenhouse to really feel that whole gardening experience and of course, more flower beds as you can never have enough flowers."

© Instagram The Kemps previously had a derelict greenhouse in the garden

Reacting to the postcard-worthy lush greenery, fans wrote: "It's a credit to you both, looks like hours of work has paid off, it's totally transformed, love it," and: "What a perfect tranquil spot."

Home renovation

© Instagram Shirlie Kemp renovated the old pigs shed into her 'Piglet' studio

The ex-Spandau Ballet bassist and the former Wham! dancer purchased a "doer-upper" home in 2021, and they enjoyed putting their own stamp on the "run down" property.

"We took an old house that was completely run down, and we knocked every single wall and ceiling down that you can imagine and we rebuilt something that would be perfect for us. That is what we have now and what we're doing now is just finishing touches," they told HELLO! in an exclusive interview.

"That was always something that we spoke about when we were moving from house to house. We tried new houses and old houses, but we always said we'd love to find something we could do from scratch. And that is what happened, that was the ultimate dream."

© Instagram The couple are parents to Roman and Harley

While Shirley had a strong vision for her dream garden, which now features beautiful wisteria and a pig shed turned work space, she admitted she struggles with the interiors. Specifically, the Pepsi & Shirlie star told HELLO! the dining room is proving problematic, admitting she "can't get it right."

The mother-of-two said: "You get to the stage where maintenance overtakes everything else, and so I'm re-decorating my dining room. How long have we been here?" to which Martin sighed humorously in response: "Three years. Three dining rooms."

Shirlie added: "I'm on the third attempt and I can't get it right. We've been here three years so this is the third time decorating the dining room. And we're doing a bit of a change in the kitchen."