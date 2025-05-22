Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ellen DeGeneres opens doors to $18m Cotswolds farmhouse after shunning the US
Creative image with Ellen and Portia placed on top of stock photo of traditional Cotswolds home© Alamy Stock Photo,Getty Images

The former talk show host and her wife, Portia de Rossi, relocated last year

Francesca Shillcock
Digital Travel Editor
2 minutes ago
Since Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, moved from the United States to the United Kingdom in 2024, the couple have shown an occasional insight into their new life in the countryside.

The former talk show host and the Arrested Development actress chose to relocate to the highly sought-after area of the Cotswolds, where plenty of well-known names have homes.

Ellen, 67, and Portia, 52, who wed in 2008, decided to flee America shortly after the comedienne stepped back from hosting her long-running talk show and amid Donald Trump's re-election as president.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi film a video in their Cotswolds home for Kind Science, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi moved to the Cotswolds from America last year

Their move hasn't been completely smooth sailing, though, as the pair did face pushback from the council regarding the plans to extend their home.

Not only that, but, according to MailOnline, Ellen and Portia had a change of heart and moved away from the first house they bought in the Cotswolds. They are now thought to be living approximately 30 minutes from where they first laid roots, in a glass-fronted farmhouse reportedly worth $18 million (£15 million).

A photo of Portia De Rossi with her wife Ellen DeGeneres© Jon Kopaloff, Getty
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi now live in the UK

Fans have been wondering about Ellen and Portia's new digs ever since they moved, and the pair have shared a few photos and videos on social media, giving a snapshot of their quiet life in the Cotswolds.

Click through the gallery to see all of the glimpses they've shared of their stunning countryside home so far…

Ellen Degeneres shared a photograph of the view from her sprawling Cotswolds home© Instagram

Ellen and Portia shared this snap of their garden in the winter of 2024, and the outdoor space looked stunning.

Due to the timing of the post, this is likely the view from the first home they bought in the Cotswolds.

The lawn appears to be endless as it seamlessly transitions from their private space through a gate and onto the rolling fields. 

We bet this is the perfect place for long, rambling country walks.

Photo shared by Ellen DeGeneres on Instagram April 2025 of her wife Portia De Rossi taking a photo of a double rainbow over their home in the Cotswolds© Instagram

Portia and Ellen are clearly embracing the unpredictable British weather, and this photo shows the actress taking a snap of a stunning double rainbow in their garden.

The outdoor space at their new home looks equally picturesque, and it also shows the impressive features, including the infinity swimming pool, which was covered in the photo, and the lounge beds placed on either side.

The house leads onto the enormous space with gorgeous patio tiles and gravel. On either side of the pool, there is plenty of lawn space. 

Ellen and Portia's view of the rolling hills from their garden is staggering.

Screenshot of chicken coop outside of Ellen's Cotswold farmhouse© Instagram

Those who follow Ellen know that she and Portia have looked after chickens for years. At their home in Montecito, they had an enormous chicken coop where their beloved animals lived, and now they have a chicken coop at their new home.

They still own the chickens they took care of in the States, though Ellen explained in a previous social media post that they are being looked after by friends.

In a new video, Ellen shared a video of the chicken coop at their Cotswolds home, and it's just as spacious as their one before.

This shot shows how the huge coop is the ideal space for their beloved hens. They're provided with shelter, water and food aplenty.

screenshot of chickens in coop in Ellen DeGeneres' UK garden© Instagram

This snapshot from the chicken coop also gives us a tiny glimpse of their farmhouse's exterior, which is classically Cotswolds in design and leads out onto a huge amount of land with winding paths leading to the coop.

Ellen sitting on a yellow mower being pushed with fields in the background© Instagram

While Ellen and Portia haven't shared loads of photos of the inside of their home, they have proudly shown off the surroundings of where they live and we can't blame them for doing so.

Ellen posted a video on her Instagram showing her sitting on a mower as she drove around the huge fields on their doorstep, but she appeared to be struggling with the tough job.

The background is a sea of green thanks to the never-ending fields, and there is also a pretty lake and plenty of trees. 

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi take selfie with British coutryside in the background© Instagram

The couple marked their touchdown in the UK with this adorable selfie while on a walk in their new area, and they look right at home with the countryside forming a beautiful backdrop.

