Ellen DeGeneres fans bowled over by her 'real life' in English countryside  

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi opted for a whole different way of life when they moved from the celebrity enclave of Montecito to the rural location of the Cotswolds over 5,000 miles away. Since their big relocation, the pair have shared quite a few glimpses into their countryside bolthole and their lasted video has sparked a fan reaction.

On Tuesday, the presenter shared a video with her 136 million followers, and it gave a very telling look at her hands-on approach to life on her $18m UK farm estate. Ellen was seen trimming the grass, clipping the bushes and feeding her pet chickens.

© Instagram Ellen DeGeneres was filmed by her wife Portia de Rossi as she mowed the lawn

Her followers adored the update, and the comments of praise came flooding in. "There’s something so peaceful about this chapter — it just feels right. She’s exactly where she’s meant to be, and it shows," wrote one, and another added: "It's a real life full of happiness right!!! Staying in the nature and with animals. The best life." A third penned: "So happy you guys are loving it here."

Goodbye to the US

© Instagram Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have a new life

In March Ellen put her Montecito villa on the market, officially cutting ties with the US. Their former home in Bel-Air remains on the market and is listed for $29.9 million on Zillow.

The five-bedroom home, known as The Brown House, was built by famed architect Richard Neutra.

Ellen's former home

The stunning structure is quite striking and inside is just as magical.

"One of the most iconic homes to be built, it has undergone a meticulous restoration, thoughtfully revering Neutra's pioneering vision while integrating modern luxuries. A true encapsulation of living in a work of art," reads the description.

It's been a tricky home to offload as it was first listed in 2022 for $29 million but, re-listed 18 months later at $33.9 million, according to Realtor.com, but then back on the market for $29.9 million by 2024.

Cotswolds love

Ellen is not the only celebrity to have made the Cotswolds their home over the years. David and Victoria Beckham have owned an amazing property in the area since 2016. Royals are big fans too with Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi living in a £3.5m mansion they acquired in 2021 where they're raising their three-year-old daughter, Sienna and baby Athena.

Olly Symonds, MD of The Cotswold Letting Agency spoke to HELLO! about why this area has become an A-list mecca: "The popularity of the Cotswolds is driven by the fact that it's a beautiful, destination brand that is easily accessible from London.

David and Victoria Beckham pictured in the Cotswolds

"The added bonus with being in the Cotswolds is that properties tend to come with more land, so bigger gardens, driveways and plenty of green open spaces," explained Trevor Kearney, luxury property guru and founder of The Private Office.