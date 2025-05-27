Miriam Margolyes' rainforest retreat where she 'doesn't have long to live'

Miriam Margolyes, 84, has recently revealed that she hasn't "got long to live" in a candid interview with The Times. So, where does the Harry Potter star spend precious time with her long-term partner Heather Sutherland?

As well as owning a property in Clapham since 1975, Miriam has a spectacular residence called Yarrawa Hill in Roberston, Australia, and here's everything you need to know.

The property has three large decks and giant floor-to-ceiling windows, making sure the stunning rainforest views are showcased beautifully.

Miriam's partner Heather has picked out the pieces from Indonesia to give the place bags of personality.

© Facebook Miriam Margolyes has undergone cardiac surgery

“It is Australian enough and it is also a bit like England. There are elements of it that remind me of England," the star has said.

As well as being incredibly aesthetically pleasing, the secluded location was something that was key for Miriam. "I wanted something that was away, solitude is important," she has mentioned.



Come and stay

Miriam pictured in her unique Australian home

The unique property is rented out when Miriam and Heather aren't there, and the star reveals: "Everyone that comes here to stay loves it."

The Yarrawa Hill listing explains that the property is managed by Michael Robinson, who lives close to Yarrawa Hill, as Miriam is often not in Australia.

The property is stunning

The site also states that rates are $500AUD per night for two people.

What's wrong with Miriam Margolyes?

It was revealed in 2024 that the actress had undergone heart surgery and now has a cow's aortic valve. She also experiences difficulty walking due to spinal stenosis.

Miriam has previously disclosed to Closer magazine: "I can't walk very well, and I'm registered disabled." She explained: "I use all kinds of assistance. I've got two sticks and a walker, and they're such a bore, but I've just got a mobility scooter, which is a lot of fun."

Miriam on her mobility scooter

The star recently told The Times about her prognosis. "When you know that you haven't got long to live – and I'm probably going to die within the next five or six years, if not before, I'm loath to leave behind performing," she said.

Adding: "It's such a joy. I yearn to play roles that don't confine me to wheelchairs, but I'm just not strong enough."