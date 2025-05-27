Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Miriam Margolyes' rainforest retreat where she 'doesn't have long to live'
Subscribe
Miriam Margolyes' rainforest retreat where she 'doesn't have long to live'
woman with grey hair wearing dress cardigan and scarf© Dave Benett/Getty Images

Miriam Margolyes' rainforest retreat where she 'doesn't have long to live'

The comedian owns a very impressive property

Rachel Avery
Homes Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Miriam Margolyes, 84, has recently revealed that she hasn't "got long to live" in a candid interview with The Times. So, where does the Harry Potter star spend precious time with her long-term partner Heather Sutherland?

As well as owning a property in Clapham since 1975, Miriam has a spectacular residence called Yarrawa Hill in Roberston, Australia, and here's everything you need to know.

The property has three large decks and giant floor-to-ceiling windows, making sure the stunning rainforest views are showcased beautifully.

Miriam's partner Heather has picked out the pieces from Indonesia to give the place bags of personality.

Miriam Margolyes developed a chest infection after undergoing cardiac surgery© Facebook
Miriam Margolyes has undergone cardiac surgery

 “It is Australian enough and it is also a bit like England. There are elements of it that remind me of England," the star has said.

As well as being incredibly aesthetically pleasing, the secluded location was something that was key for Miriam. "I wanted something that was away, solitude is important," she has mentioned.

Come and stay

woman at wooden table with sunglasses on
Miriam pictured in her unique Australian home

The unique property is rented out when Miriam and Heather aren't there, and the star reveals: "Everyone that comes here to stay loves it."

The Yarrawa Hill listing explains that the property is managed by Michael Robinson, who lives close to Yarrawa Hill, as Miriam is often not in Australia.

The property is stunning
The property is stunning

The site also states that rates are $500AUD per night for two people. 

What's wrong with Miriam Margolyes? 

It was revealed in 2024 that the actress had undergone heart surgery and now has a cow's aortic valve. She also experiences difficulty walking due to spinal stenosis.

Miriam has previously disclosed to Closer magazine: "I can't walk very well, and I'm registered disabled." She explained: "I use all kinds of assistance. I've got two sticks and a walker, and they're such a bore, but I've just got a mobility scooter, which is a lot of fun."

woman on mobility scooter
Miriam on her mobility scooter

The star recently told The Times about her prognosis. "When you know that you haven't got long to live – and I'm probably going to die within the next five or six years, if not before, I'm loath to leave behind performing," she said.

Adding: "It's such a joy. I yearn to play roles that don't confine me to wheelchairs, but I'm just not strong enough."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Homes

See more

Read More