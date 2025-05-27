Helen Skelton plans to depart family home amid Gethin Jones romance rumors

Helen Skelton, 41, and co-star Gethin Jones, 47, have sparked romance rumours with flirty exchanges on BBC Morning Live and sweet Instagram posts. The mother-of-three, who shares her children with ex Richie Myler, lives in Cumbria, but she's set for an adventure elsewhere.

On Bank Holiday Monday, the star took to Instagram and revealed that they are set to go on a family camping trip. "Told them to get their camping stuff. She knows," Helen penned alongside a picture of her daughter with multiple pairs of gloves and a pink wooly hat. The presenter did not reveal where they would be going to camp, but perhaps a UK break where the temperature drops at night.

Helen moved back in with her parents amid her breakup from rugby star Richie, but now she has moved into her own residence along with her kids: Ernie, nine, Louis, eight, and Elsie, three. She regularly shares insights into their adorable antics at their home together.

Helen's former home was in Yorkshire when she was living with ex Richie. It was a major renovation project and she occasionally shared pictures of the before and after photos online. Speaking to HELLO! about the renovation work, Helen said: "It's a bit like pulling a thread on a jumper – you pull one bit, and it all unravels.

© BBC/Instagram Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones laugh on Morning Live

Richie has since welcomed two children with new partner, Stephanie Thirkill, who is daughter of Leeds Rhino president Andrew Thirlkill. She has also changed her Instagram name to Stephanie Emily Myler hinting that the pair have tied the knot.

Helen's daughter was pictured getting her camping stuff ready

What have Helen and Gethin said about their romance?

Although the presenters haven't opened up about their suspected romance, they have been very open with words of adorations online.

In March, Gethin penned: "And a little appreciation post for this super woman @helenskelton. Unbelievable physical and mental resilience… Loves a laugh but a deep thinker (I had to remind her a few times we were live on tv). It says a lot that you can spend 24hrs non stop with someone and still call them an hour later for a debrief. Respect means we can be honest with each other always. There was NO time at all, at any time during this challenge, not one, where I wanted to throw her off the rink. Never once. Didn’t even come into mind."

© Shutterstock The stars haven't confirmed their romance

Helen reciprocated the love, writing: "My dear @gethincjones... You are some man. I don't publicly say often enough how much love and respect I have for you my friend because I assume it is well known, but for the record you're a legend and I am beyond grateful to have you by my side on the rink, the sofa and beyond."