Daniel Radcliffe's $5.65m New York condo could rival the Ministry of Magic

It's been over two decades since Daniel Radcliffe filmed his final day on the set of Harry Potter, but the actor's stint in the wizarding world has left an everlasting impression on fans.

Shortly after bidding goodbye to Hogwarts, the London-born star bagged himself a vintage townhouse in West Village, New York.

Despite being worlds away from the fantastical fictional universe of Harry Potter, Daniel's stunning property somewhat acted as a time capsule of the 19th Century, with his 1847 home boasting many of its original features and vintage charm that wouldn't go amiss in Hogsmeade.

The star also levelled up his property portfolio in 2008 for $4.9 million when he purchased a lavish Manhattan home on the 11th floor of the illustrious One Morton Square building - which the Olsen twins, Amy Poehler and the late Harry Potter actor Alan Rickman also called home at different points in time.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke live together after dating for about a decade

With wraparound glass windows providing breathtaking sunset views of the Hudson River and New Jersey skyline, the Broadway star's lifestyle in the exclusive high rise encapsulated an enviable dose of New York magic.

© Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock Daniel Radcliffe and his girlfriend Erin Darke welcomed their first child together this year

Shortly after his long-term girlfriend Erin Darke fell pregnant with their first child, Daniel sold the Manhattan condo for $5.65 million. Keep scrolling to discover everything we know about the star's lavish apartment…

Inside Daniel Radcliffe's West Village apartment

The Kill Your Darlings actor's home boasted three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a sprawling 2,445 square foot floorplan.

While it was on the property market, real estate agents Avenue 8 shared a rare glimpse inside the stunning condo, offering never-before-seen photographs of Daniel's former living space.

"If you were to put your finger down [on] the perfect place to live in Manhattan, it would probably go something like:

"In the West Village, but also on the Hudson. Serenely private, but steps from everything downtown has to offer. Unassuming and spacious, but filled with top-of-the-line everything and amazing room-to-room flow. You’ll find all that and more at One Morton Square, a fully renovated 2445 sq ft 3 bedroom with chef’s kitchen and stunning river views that bring the New York sunset into every window.

© Getty Images Daniel and Erin continue to live in New York

"Also included are a full-time porter staff, parking, storage and many other amenities rarely dreamed of in Manhattan," read the post.