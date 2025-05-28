Dawn French showcases impressive garden 'bounty' at £2m Cornwall home

Vicar of Dibley star Dawn French has a show-stopping Cornish home with husband Mark Bignell. She's previously shown off her breathtaking home office and beautiful bedroom, and now she's proving her glorious garden is just like Meghan Markle's.

On Tuesday, the actress took to Instagram to proudly reveal her garden "bounty" which was an impressive bunch of blooms picked from her garden. The spray contained stunning roses, peonies and cosmos and was comprised of a range of different hues including pale pink, yellow and orange.

Dawn displayed them in a glass vase on a table and there were multiple wicker chairs featured in the background.

Dawn created this bouquet from her own flowers

Picking fresh flowers from the garden is a pastime we've seen Meghan Markle enjoy, and she also embraced the art of flower arranging in her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

She has explained that it's a hobby she finds "calming and meditative". Meghan has her fair share of beautiful buds to pick at her stunning family property in Montecito, and if all else fails, her best friend Abigail Spencer runs her own floral business.

© Photo: Getty Images Meghan is a big flower fan

Dawn's £2 million Cornwall home has featured on her social media before…

Office goals

When Dawn unveiled her home office, where she likes to write, celebrities and members of the public alike were totally blown away.

"Beautiful," added Alexandra Burke and "So, so pretty!!," wrote Tan France. "Your writing room is bigger than my entire house," joked one. We can't wait to see more looks inside the incredible home as time goes on!

The statement pink room has high ceilings that are complemented by a dramatic chandelier-style light.

The property's uniquely shaped windows also help to add interest and Dawn's desk faces out so she can survey the views as she gets creative.

To one side of the room is a pinboard with various photos and snippets and then adjacent is two framed artworks, and a corner of a floral chair or sofa can be seen in the foreground.

Fleeing her former home

© Alan Spencer Photography / Alamy Stock Photo Dawn French's former home

The French and Saunders star used to live in popular destination, Fowey, but the tourists descending on the area drove her out eventually.

She sold her coastal home for a dazzling £6.6 million, making a hefty £4.3 million profit after she originally purchased it for £2.3 million.



Dawn seems to be thrilled with her quieter life, and we love getting glimpses online.