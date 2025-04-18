King Charles to receive new level of protection after security scare at royal home

New no-fly restrictions have been put in place over King Charles' Sandringham home after unannounced drones were spotted flying above the property.

The restrictions were requested by security services on March 4, days after the King hosted Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. Drones were reportedly seen flying over the estate, which sparked a security scare.

The Sun reported that the drones were traced to one man sitting in a nearby car, with other suspects also said to be involved.

© UK Press via Getty Images The Sandringham Estate is Charles' personal home

Britain's Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander signed off on the order on March 10, restricting aircraft from flying below 2,000 feet at Sandringham "for reasons of public safety and security".

The order states: "These Regulations impose restrictions on flying in the vicinity of Sandringham House, Norfolk.

"In view of the need for security for members of the Royal Family and other dignitaries staying at or visiting Sandringham House and at the request of the security services, it has been agreed by the Civil Aviation Authority and the Department for Transport that flying should be restricted in the vicinity of that location for reasons of public safety and security."

© Getty Images Charles welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the Sandringham Estate on March 2, 2025

Royal flights, visitors’ aircraft and police and emergency services are exempted from the order.

The King welcomed Mr Zelensky to his home on March 3, 2025 after the Ukrainian President attended a defence summit on Ukraine in London. Zelensky later described it as "a very good meeting," which is thought to have lasted just under an hour and saw the pair served tea in Sandringham's Saloon room.

© Anadolu via Getty Images Zelenskyy and Charles met for an hour and had tea

"I'm very grateful for this meeting and for how His Majesty helps Ukraine and supports us," he told reporters. "He's met our warriors here, being trained in the UK, and we're very thankful to the Royal Family for their support."

The King has undertaken many engagements linked to Ukraine since the war began, including visiting a training site for military recruits in Wiltshire.

© NurPhoto via Getty Images A general view of Sandringham House, a royal residence on the Sandringham Estate

The decision to welcome him to the King's personal home and not Buckingham Palace was a clear message of Britain's support for Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia in February 2022.

Sandringham is where the monarch hosts the royal family's Christmas celebrations each year, and where he chose to recuperate after receiving his first cancer treatment last year.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Three generations of the royals attend the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church

The Sandringham Estate boasts 20,000 acres of land and has been loved for generations of the royal family.

It was purchased by Queen Victoria in 1862 for her son Albert and his wife Alexandra, and the newlyweds used it as their countryside estate. It was described by Queen Elizabeth II's father, George VI, as, "the place I love better than anywhere else in the world."