Danny Jones shares insight into new living situation with wife Georgia

Danny Jones has shown off his brand new kitchen after undergoing a major house move.

The McFly singer, who hit headlines earlier this year when he was filmed kissing reality star Maura Higgins at a BRITs after-party, and his wife, Georgia, packed up their belongings and moved into a new property at the end of 2024.

Since then, the couple have been renovating the house to make it their dream home.

Danny, 39, who shares a seven-year-old son, Cooper, with his wife, apologised for the BRITs furore at the time, and it was reported that Georgia had "left" the family home in the immediate aftermath of the incident, though neither party confirmed or denied this.

Now, Danny has shared a glimpse of their swish new kitchen, and it looks so stylish.

© Instagram The pop-rock musician took to his Instagram Stories to share the big reveal, telling his fans he was making pancakes in his new kitchen. The new interiors are to die for. Danny and Georgia have opted for an open-plan kitchen space that leads directly into the dining area and then onto their garden. In the centre of the cooking area, they've placed a large kitchen island topped with gorgeous gold, grey and cream-effect marble, which is bang on trend. The kitchen also has cream cabinets and, in the background, more storage space and cabinets that are in the sage green colour, another element that is totally in style right now.

© Instagram After they first moved in, Danny shared a progress photo of the space, and it's amazing how far they've come. From the looks of this photo, the kitchen leads into the dining space and, on the other side of a partition wall, is where the living room is. The high ceilings and white walls made it the perfect canvas for Danny and Georgia to put their own stamp on.

© Instagram A more up-to-date photo showed how the living room looks now. A large television unit is placed on the wall with the rectangular fireplace neatly underneath. Either side of the TV wall is chic bookcases that they have lined with books, plant pots and pretty ornaments.

© Instagram The family-of-three bought their 'doer-upper' home at the end of last year and Danny even revealed in a podcast interview, which came out just days before the Brit Awards in February, that Georgia moved into the house by herself while the McFly star was in Australia filming I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Speaking on Rob Beckett and Josh Widdecombe's Parenting Hell podcast, Danny said: "I left my wife to move house, so I'm surprised she's still with me to be honest because she moved house all by herself."

Back in November, while undergoing the major move, Georgia opened up about the stress of it all on her Instagram. "I've had a bit of an emotional one today," she told her followers, adding: "I think it's just been bubbling.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Danny and Georgia Jones pictured in 2019

"Obviously, a house move on its own is stressful and then working at the same time, solo parenting and having a husband in the jungle. So I think today it's come to a head, and the last thing I want to do is not be my authentic self, and that's what my Instagram is."