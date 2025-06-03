Skip to main contentSkip to footer
BBC's Chris Hollins announces 'new chapter' with wife and children
BBC's Chris Hollins announces 'new chapter' with wife and children

It's all change for the sports correspondent

Rachel Avery
Homes Editor
2 minutes ago
BBC sports correspondent Chris Hollins has lived in the same property for almost a decade, but now he is uprooting his family from the spot they find "hard to beat".  

The Golf’s Greatest Holes star has put his home, called Bluebells, on the market with Savills for £3.25 million. He has exclusively spoken to HELLO! about his exciting new chapter and parting ways with the house he shares with his wife Sarah Alexander and children, George and Grace, that holds so many joyful memories. 

Major renovations 

"We invested a lot into making Bluebells the home it is today," revealed Chris. "Beyond the essential upgrades like a new boiler, radiators, electrics, etc., we modernised the bathrooms, replanted the garden and completely refurbished the annexe. It now serves as a wonderful guest suite — ideal for visitors who enjoy a little retreat from the full 'Family Hollins' experience." 

LARGE PERIOD HOUSE IN RURAL SOUTH OXFORDSHIRE© DUNCAN MACBRAYNE 2025
Chris' stunning family home is up for sale

The kitchen is also brand new, making it harder to leave behind. "After years of talking about it, we finally renovated it last summer — and the difference has been incredible – it’s now a bright, welcoming space," explained the former Strictly contestant. In a rare comment about family life, he said: "It's where everything happens, from morning chaos to evening wind-downs."

As well as the cooking space, the garden will be sorely missed by the family. Chris adores "the outdoor space and unforgettable views". "There’s a spot here that offers, in our opinion, the best sundowners in Oxfordshire. It’s hard to beat," he remarked.

bluebell woodland © Savills
The bluebell woodland is understandably a highlight

"It was the breathtaking views and complete sense of tranquility that drew us in" the presenter recalled, about first falling in love with the idyllic property. "After the hustle and bustle of London life in Battersea, we craved space and nature and Bluebells offered exactly that." As the name suggests, there is an abundance of beautiful bluebells in the surrounding woodland. "With its own 5-acre woodland and 4-acre paddock - it felt like a dream come true, especially for raising a young family," he explained.  

So why is Chris selling up?

 Keeping his next move private, Chris coyly said: "We have loved living here but it’s time for a new chapter that better fits our current needs." Watch this space! 

Take a tour inside the amazing home:

modern kitchen with white walls and wooden floors© Savills

The kitchen

Check out that epic island in Chris' immaculate kitchen that has been newly renovated. 

dining room with large table surrounded by chairs© Savills

The dining room

Their grand dining room has been great for hosting, Chris has said. 

bedroom with large bed with orange cushions and bedspread© Savills

The master bedroom

The size of the master bedroom reveals just how large this property is - and the room has stunning views, too!

living room in modern cottage© Savills

The lounge

The family's living space is the perfect balance between rustic and modern. It looks oh-so cosy!

