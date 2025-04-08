Bob Mortimer's 'big mistake' that burnt down his family home

Bob Mortimer is a television favourite, whether it's his famously tall tales on Would I Lie To You? or his more relaxed series, Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing.

One of Bob's most popular stories on the show was the tale of how he reportedly burned down his family home when he was just nine years old, a story that proved to be true. In his 2021 autobiography, And Away…, the star wrote about how he tried to set off some fireworks inside the home.

WATCH: Bob Mortimer recounts tale of burning down his house

"Needless to say, it was a big mistake," he said. "A cascade of sparks fell down into the open box of fireworks and the contents started to fizzle and ignite."

The star then revealed how he tried moving the box into the kitchen to clean, saying the living room was much different when he returned. "When I walked back in, I was met with a wall of flames," he said.

© Instagram Bob shared his experiences

During his appearance on the comedy panel show, Bob further explained how he had bought the fireworks to see if he could light a sparkler indoors, with its sparks further lighting the rest of them.

He continued: "I remember sat here now wiping scorch marks off the floor thinking that my mum's going to kill me and I'm going to be in big trouble.

© BBC / Zeppotron Ltd. / Brian Ritchie Bob is very popular on Would I Lie To You?

Bob then revealed how his neighbours called firefighters who further "ruined" the home as they extinguished the blaze with their hoses. "If they would use their boots to put it out," he teased.

The star admitted that the blaze destroyed the family home, leaving his family of four homeless, although he joked in his autobiography that his mother quipped it was "probably a blessing".

Current home

Bob now lives with his wife, Lisa Matthews, in Tunbridge Wells, in a property valued at £1.3 million. The pair moved into their property in the early 2000s with their two sons.

However, the pair have faced some inconveniences while living there, and they were forced to implement some extra security measures at their home last year.

© Instagram Bob now lives in Tunbridge Wells

The couple sought planning permission from their local council last year after becoming frustrated that their driveway was consistently being used as a turning point for neighbours and motorists.

According to MailOnline, Bob was granted permission in January 2024 by his council to install large metal gates on his home, which is situated on a private, secluded road, to prevent motorists from trespassing on his property.