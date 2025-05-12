Nigel Havers' opulent Wiltshire home with bizarre taxidermy collection – including 'terrifying' crocodile

We're used to seeing some incredible antiques on The Bidding Room, but away from the show, presenter Nigel Havers has plenty of stunning pieces inside his home.

While the former Coronation Street star doesn't often share glimpses inside his Aldbourne home in Wiltshire, during the coronavirus lockdown, fans got several insights when he appeared on shows like Good Morning Britain.

Although Nigel's homes are filled with the usual grand paintings and ornate furniture pieces, he has previously confessed that he does have an unusual collection inside his home.

© Ricochet/Neil Kent Nigel admitted to a unique collection inside his home

Speaking to the Sunday Express in 2020 about his Kensington abode, he confessed: "I've been collecting for 35 years, mostly Victorian stuffed fish and taxidermy. I have a big crocodile in the hall in London, which terrifies most people, but [it] is quite a good deterrent!"

Keep scrolling to see more of Nigel's home…

Living room

© ITV/Shutterstock The actor's living room resembled the National Portrait Gallery

Nigel's living room is made to rival royalty with the space containing several breath-taking portraits that wouldn't look out of place at the National Gallery. The room was incredibly well lit with four different lamps seen, alongside a fully stacked bookcase and two white armchairs.

The star's spirits collection could also be seen off to the side, positioned on a wooden desk. There was also a small glimpse inside the kitchen, which featured wall-mounted cupboards.

Separate room

© ITV/Shutterstock Nigel has a guitar at home

It's unclear which room Nigel was in during this Good Morning Britain interview, but the actor was once again surrounded by stunning furniture. An ornate unit featured books and small bottles, while the star also had a guitar propped up. Two lamps provided light, while Nigel had opted for thick green curtains to complete the room.

Landing

© ITV/Shutterstock The star lives in a glamorous Wiltshire home

While Nigel didn't give viewers too much of a view of his landing, fans could glimpse another seat of gorgeous portraits. A large wooden beam also ran up the centre of the room.

Wiltshire home

While Nigel enjoys the privacy of his home, which he shares with wife, Georgiana Bronfman, he has admitted that it's not perfect, thanks to the potholes that surround the local roads.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Nigel had to sell his car because of the potholes around his home

Speaking to the Telegraph earlier this year, he revealed that he had sold his beloved Jaguar due to the dire state of the roads. "I went over a pothole and practically broke the car in two," he told the publication.

"I thought there's just absolutely no fun when you're terrified about breaking the car. I just thought it wasn't fair on the car so I sold it."