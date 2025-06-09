Al Roker's sprawling second home with its own forest and breathtaking country pool is incredible

While Al Roker is a familiar face delivering the weather forecast from the bustling heart of New York City, his true escape lies upstate in his expansive Columbia County home.

His serene 40-acre retreat, shared with his wife, ABC journalist Deborah Roberts, offers a stark contrast to their Manhattan brownstone, providing a tranquil haven for family life and a passion for the great outdoors.

Al rarely gives glimpses of their picturesque property, but during a visit from his family recently, his daughter Leila showcased just how beautiful it is.

She posted several photos including one of the glistening outdoor pool and showed off its lush surroundings in never-before-seen snaps.

Al and Deborah's love affair with their country home in the foothills of the Berkshires began quickly. Described as a Colonial-style house set back from the road, it immediately captivated them.

Deborah previously recalled the spontaneity of their decision, picturing Al out with a wheelbarrow, already embracing the country lifestyle.

One of the most recent additions, which is a clear point of pride for the Today meteorologist, is a beautiful woodland walking trail. Al couldn't help but give fans a sneak peek of this detail as he thanked the designers for creating the path that allows them to "really enjoy" the property.

The images he shared revealed a winding trail snaking through a dense forest of vibrant green trees, giving the impression of an enchanted, endless path.

Inside, the home exudes warmth and comfort; perfect for their large family gatherings with their children and grandchild.

The living room is spacious and relaxing and there are bookshelves filled with family photos.

The kitchen is undoubtedly a focal point, especially given Al's passion for cooking. One of the images shared by Leila showed Deborah with a plethora of vases filled with gorgeous flowers — her love of flowers stemmed from her mother!

Deborah told Berkshire Magazine of their second home: "I associate this place with beauty, stillness, and filling up my soul."

Outside, the property boasts a sprawling backyard that features a gorgeous wooden patio, perfect for outdoor entertaining.

Beyond the aesthetics, the Columbia County home is clearly a place of rejuvenation and family connection for the Rokers. It's where they escape the city grind, enjoy quiet mornings, and create lasting memories.

"You've got a little culture, you've got a little rural, you've got a little mountains," Deborah said of how she would describe the Berkshires to her friends. "I sort of describe it as sort of the hinterlands of New York City."