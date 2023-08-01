Today's Al Roker shares rare peek of spacious backyard at NYC family home

Al Roker gave his followers a peek inside his spacious backyard at his family home in New York City as he enjoyed an al fresco meal with his son, Nick, over the weekend.

The Today meteorologist, 68, shared a photo of him and Nick tucking into a meal while sitting at a round table located on an upper deck towards the back of their garden. The outdoor space is filled with potted plants and trees that provide some privacy from Al's neighbors.

A wooden fence surrounds the perimeter and is adorned with lamps so Al and his family can make use of their backyard day or night. He also previously revealed that he has three backyard grills.

Captioning the happy snap, Al wrote on Instagram: "The weather finally broke and was perfect for eating in the backyard with my boy, Nick. Pepper waiting for some food to fall."

His followers loved seeing the sweet father-son moment, with one commenting: "Nothing compares to spending time with our children…always a beautiful thing!"

A second said: "Your family is amazing always brings a smile to my face." A third added: "Al, always a pleasure seeing pictures of your family!!! Beautiful!!!" A fourth wrote: "I love how humble and normal you are."

Al now lives with his wife, Deborah Roberts, after their children moved out of the family home, with Nick relocating to Vermont last year to attend college. They live in a five-floor brownstone in Manhattan's Upper East Side, a property the TV star has wanted to own since he was a child.

"I saw them on The Cosby Show and across from my high school. I always thought that was real 'New York living' and a nice thing to have in the city," he told Closer back in 2016.

However, Deborah had reservations about moving into a brownstone when Al first suggested the idea. "I'm more of an apartment-with-a-doorman girl,'" she said. Although she soon changed her mind, adding: "He kind of had me at 'hello' with this one."

Having bought the home over 15 years ago, it was in need of some major renovations after the family moved in. "We wanted a bigger kitchen because Al loves to cook, and the basement was just a cement dungeon," Deborah explained.

Al and Deborah also own a second home in the Hudson River Valley outside of the city, which he previously described as the "anti-Hamptons". Speaking to Forbes, he said: "You can still go to the grocery store and get a quart of milk for less than $35."

The garden couldn't be more different from the backyard at their Manhattan home. It offers much more space and is surrounded by woodlands with impossibly tall trees, a tiled walkway, and a perfectly manicured lawn.