Today's Al Roker flooded with support after sharing honest glimpse at 'cluttered' home The Today weatherman admitted he was 'not proud' of his findings

Al Roker often shares glimpses of his life off-screen with his with wife Deborah Roberts, but his latest update was met with a surprising reaction from fans.

The Today weatherman took to Instagram to share a photo taken from within his pantry, along with a candid admission that he was "not proud" of what he found. We can all relate to having a forgotten spice drawer, full of outdated condiments and dried herbs that failed to make it into a dish...

"This morning, with a nudge from @debrobertsabc I got up early and went through our pantry to reduce clutter and get rid of expired cans and bottles," shared Al. "Not proud but more than a few were dated 2019!!" the TV star shared in shock.

The 68-year-old star was met with a flurry of support from fans, who were quick to comfort Al on his realisation. "I did the same in Dec and found plenty of cans and such that expired in 2019 as well…" admitted a fan.

Al shared a before-and-after look inside his 'cluttered' pantry

"2019 isn’t bad... I had cough syrup from 2009! No kidding. Busy people can’t do it all," a second fan offered their support, as a third wrote: "Hey - no shame, Al. 2019 til this year is a big Covid blur!"

Al owns two beautiful homes, a stunning townhouse in Manhattan which he purchased over 15 years ago, and a second home in the Hudson River Valley.

The TV star often shares behind-the-scenes updates from his life off-screen

The star resides with his wife Deborah and their three children, Leila, Nicholas and Courtney often come to stay. Speaking to Forbes, he previously described it as the "anti-Hamptons", adding: "You can still go to the grocery store and get a quart of milk for less than $35."

Al has been dearly missed from Today since his November hospitalization due to blood clots, but his costars Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin revealed this week that Al will be back on the show – and it's sooner than expected!

Al enjoyed a wholesome family Christmas at home

The Today weatherman was first admitted to the hospital in November 2022 with blood clots in his legs and lungs.

"After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

