Today's Al Roker's 40-acre country retreat receives ultimate makeover — see photos

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts' impressive New York property portfolio just got an unexpected update.

When they're not working in the city, the duo reside in Colombia County and their expansive 40-acre retreat is nothing short of stunning.

Al rarely shares a look at their weekend getaway but he couldn't help but show it off after having a woodland trail added to their wooded backyard.

Taking to Instagram, the meteorologist thanked the team behind the makeover when he shared photos and wrote: "Thanks to Deanna Oliveri and Keenan smith of @pinnacletraildesign for creating a beautiful walking trail for us. Our trail allows us to really enjoy our property."

Enchanted forest

The path snaked through a forest of beautiful green trees and appeared endless.

Fans commented "wow," and, "so lovely," and more marveled at the impressive landscape.

Country retreat

© Getty Images They reside there on the weekends when Al's not hosting Today

Al and Deborah's home is at the foothills of the Berkshires.

"I associate this place with beauty, stillness, and filling up my soul," Deborah told Berkshire Magazine.

They bought the home 27 years ago and have grown it from 28 acres to 40.

© Getty Images They love escaping the city

It's a Colonial-style house set back from the road and as soon as they saw it, they knew they wanted it.

"It happened so fast,” said Deborah. "I just remember one day looking out the window, and Al's out there, he's got a wheelbarrow, looking like he's just having a great time."

Weekend getaway

The couple love unwinding during their time off

The lakeside abode was a haven for the couple and their kids when they were growing up.

"Over time, I would notice that when we left the city, once we would get past Westchester and a little bit further up the Taconic, I would find myself exhaling," she added.

They love escaping the city for country life and have no problem staying home when they do.

© Instagram They loved taking their kids to the country

"If we were in the city all the time, it's still busy, it's still loud, I still feel compelled to go out and do something even on the weekends," Deborah explained. "I think we struck a balance by being able to come up here. All these little things that we do — like going to the farmers market or going to a small restaurant and having dinner, or just staying home and eating dinner — revolve around relaxing, and that's where we are able to find some balance."

Describing the neighborhood, Deborah added: "You've got a little culture, you've got a little rural, you've got a little mountains. I sort of describe it as sort of the hinterlands of New York City."