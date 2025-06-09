Tom Hardy 'deeply affected' at home with wife Charlotte

Tom Hardy confessed he has a hard time separating his work and home life with his wife, British actress Charlotte Riley, and kids.

The MobLand actor, 47, has played some difficult characters throughout his illustrious career, including Bane in Christopher Nolan's 2012 film, The Dark Knight Rises. With many method actors, getting into character can involve immersing yourself in the storyline, which means it's hard to switch off when the cameras stop rolling.

Discussing how he has been "deeply affected" by his work, he told US ELLE: "Some characters are nicer to have at home than others, Charlotte says. It's hard to shake it all out. There's a decompression period back to civilian and family life. I've only just realized that, actually."

© WireImage The Dark Knight Rises actor discussed separating his work and home life

The father-of-three added that he actively tries to appreciate his time at home with his children. He shares son Louis with his ex-girlfriend Rachael Speed, and welcomed two kids with Charlotte in 2015 and 2019.

"We've had six months with nothing to do but prep for the next project and be at home and be a family, and I realized how deeply affected I can be by a character, and how much work it takes to just be at home and be present."

Tom Hardy's rural home life

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Tom and his wife Charlotte Riley reportedly moved out of London following an incident with a stalker

Tom and his family reportedly relocated from their London home to the Surrey countryside back in 2018, where they continue to live a private life away from the cameras.

Tom and Charlotte were living in a stunning house in Richmond, thought to be worth £3.5 million, but The Sun reported that the actors were forced to move away from the area due to an incident with an alleged stalker.

In an interview with Esquire, the Venom star revealed he does not regret his rural relocation, and added that the coronavirus pandemic had helped him to reevaluate what is important.

© Getty The MobLand actor admitted the coronavirus pandemic helped him to reevaluate what is important

"I think there's less reason to work, ultimately, because the life-drive is to be with the kids and to be fit and healthy and eat well and stuff," the actor explained.

"If you've got a roof over your head and a bed underneath you and food in the fridge, how much is enough? Because it's not a dress rehearsal, life, is it? It's going out live. This is one-time."