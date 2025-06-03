Tom Hardy and wife Charlotte Riley's good news away from cameras

Tom Hardy, 47, and wife Charlotte Riley, 43, like to keep their personal life under wraps and do not share many details about their two children or their private life in leafy Surrey.

However, according to Land Registry data, good news is in order for the family as they've made a savvy money-making move.

The family relocated away from London to Surrey in 2018, and since then house prices have soared. The average house price in 2018 stood at £450,792, but as of 2025, they are reaching an average of £526,311.



This statistic covers all types of property, including detached and terraced homes. It is not known what kind of house the family lives in, but we would predict a multi-million-pound mansion.

© Getty Charlotte Riley and Tom Hardy are married and share two children together

They used to reside in a £3.5 million house in London in the affluent suburb of Richmond.

Driven out of London

Richmond is a popular London spot

It is thought they sadly had to flee the area due to intrusion. According to a report in The Sun, the actors were forced to move away from the area due to an incident with an alleged stalker.

In a very rare comment about his private life, Tom insisted the move away from the city was "the best they ever made".

Popular location for families

© Alamy Stock Photo The Surrey countryside is a hit with celebrities

Surrey is a popular location for celebrities, with the likes of tennis star Andy Murray, footballer Peter Crouch and singer Peter Andre all choosing to settle in the area.

It’s the perfect place for raising a family, with four different Surrey areas featuring in the top 10 slots of the 'family hotspot' index.

Who are Tom Hardy's children?

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Tom's son Louis has mostly kept out of the spotlight

Tom and Charlotte, who wed in 2014, are parents to two children. Their first was born in 2015 and their second in 2019. No details, including genders, names and photos of their two children, have been shared in the public domain.

The MobLand actor is also a proud dad to his eldest son, Louis, 18, from a previous relationship.

In a 2015 interview with You Magazine, Charlotte spoke warmly about her stepson.

© David M. Benett Charlotte Riley is a stepmum to Tom Hardy's son

"Louis is four and the most incredible, intelligent, creative little human being I have ever met – he is amazing. I feel very honoured to be his stepmum," she said.

Tom has previously opened up to HELLO! about being a father. "Being a father has given me the kind of purpose that makes you think more carefully about how you live your life," he said.

"I made a lot of mistakes, and I put my mum and dad through a lot because they were so worried about me. I take great pride in being a father and make sure I'm there for him and helping him as he makes his way in the world."