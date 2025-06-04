The UK 'family hotspot' where wealthy celebrities are raising their children - including Tom Hardy

London may be the UK capital and a popular destination for celebrities to settle, but nearby Surrey is coming up fast and it's proving a hit with stars who are raising families. It’s a wholesome location with four different Surrey areas featuring in the top 10 slots of the 'family hotspot' index.

HELLO!'s Deputy Features Editor, Sophie Hamilton, has lived in Surrey for 15 years and she says: "Surrey is a great place for families - the county has beautiful countryside, great schools and is still commutable to London. There's tons for kids to do, from parks and playgrounds to activity centres like Chobham Adventure Farm and the magical world of Hobbledown in Epsom. The people are really down to earth and there are plenty of parent groups for new mums and dads."

Discover which famous faces call this leafy suburb home…

© Getty Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley Sleepy Surrey is the location of choice for Havoc actor Tom Hardy and his wife Charlotte Riley. They have not released any details of their home, but they reside with their two children, whose identities are not known. The stars prefer to keep their lives top secret.



© Getty Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy Former footballer Peter Crouch and his family are settled in Surrey. He lives with his model wife Abbey Clancy and their four children, Sophia, Liberty, Johnny and Jack. The residence has a cinema room, home office and it's even where they record their hit podcast, The Therapy Crouch.



Abbey has admitted to The Times that she doesn't give her husband a say in the interiors. She recalls how shocked she was about Pete's living situation when they started dating. "When I met Pete, he didn't even have bedding on his bed. Not even a pillowcase. He didn’t think there was anything wrong with that," she revealed.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Peter Andre and Emily Andre Dr Emily and Peter Andre have a stunning mansion in Surrey, where they are raising their children Amelia, 11, Theo, eight, and Arabella, one. Peter's children from his marriage to Katie Price, Junior, 19, and Princess, 17, also reside there.

© Instagram Fans get treated to looks inside the property online and have previously seen their impressive home gym, gorgeous garden and plush lounge.



© Getty Images Andy Murray and Kim Murray Tennis champ Andy Murray swapped his Oxshott mansion for one in Leatherhead in 2022. The mansion has 28 acres of grounds and, of course, a tennis court! Andy lives with his wife Kim and their four children, Sophia, Edie, Teddy, and Lola.



© FilmMagic Matthew Goode Star of Netflix's latest crime thriller, Dept. Q, is Matthew Goode and he lives a private home life with his wife Sophie Dymoke and their three children, Matilda, 16, Teddy, 11, and Ralph, aged nine. Nothing is known about the property where the family reside as they are keen to keep out of the limelight.

© Instagram Louise Redknapp Louise Redknapp lives inside a beautiful Surrey home that she used to share with her two sons, before eldest Charley moved to America for university and her youngest Beau moved to Brentford to pursue his football career.



© Photo: Rex Fans have had glimpses into her abode via Instagram, and it has chic, modern interiors. The mum-of-two previously told Ideal Home about her interior style, explaining: "I like a minimal look – I don't have a lot of 'stuff', so central pieces like sofas and armchairs are key."



© Dave Benett/Getty Images Amanda Holden The Britain's Got Talent judge has a stunning home in the area, where she lives with her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters, Lexi, 19, and Hollie, 13. The Heart Radio presenter has flexed her design muscles alongside pal Alan Carr to decorate European properties in their hit renovation show, and she uses her skills back home, too.