Pink's teen daughter models own designer outfit in arty $12m family home

As a world-class musician, singer and songwriter, Pink is the ultimate creative, and it seems she's passed on this sense of creativity and color down to her children.

The award-winning singer and her husband Carey Hart share two children together, Willow, aged 14 and Jameson, aged eight, and their eldest recently showed off her incredible clothing design skills while appearing in a photo shared by her famous mom.

Taking to her Instagram, Pink posted a snap on Sunday night of her watching the Tony Award Ceremony in their living room at home and gave a shout-out to her teen daughter, who was wearing an outfit she had designed herself.

© Instagram Willow was engrossed in the Tony Awards on Sunday night

"This girl is where she wants to be, dressed up in her Great Gatsby the Musical costume (which she designed herself) watching the Tonys!"

Willow was standing proudly on the huge coffee table in the centre of the room while the large TV screen, mounted on the wall, was playing the musical theatre awards ceremony.

© Instagram Willow is "obsessed" with musical theater according to her famous mom

The 14-year-old also featured in a video shared by Pink on her Instagram Stories, with Willow treating the table as her stage and showing off her powerhouse vocals, proving she's following in her mom's footsteps.

Pink's fans will know that Willow is "obsessed with" musical theater, particularly The Great Gatsby show, and has a "dream" of gracing the Broadway stage at some point.

Willow was even introduced to the cast of the hit show and was videoed singing and dancing along with them.

© Getty Pink and her daughter Willow perform on the fourth and last day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 22, 2024

Last October, Pink took her daughter to go see the show and they went backstage where Willow met her idols.

"Having a theatre kid? Ultimate dream slash best-case scenario. Being able to take her and expose her to this art form? Great Gatsby? Jeremy Jordan? She is obsessed," Pink shared on social media.

She added: "Thank you to everyone at @bwaygatsby for showing my daughter that the best of the best not only reached the top but also remain the best humans. Tonight was generosity personified.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Absolute artistry and talent. I am in awe. She is in shock."

Pink's daughter Willow loves musical theater View post on Instagram

Pink's arty home is a shrine to her creative family

Pink has long been an avid follower of art, fashion, music and more, so it's not surprising that her home in Santa Barbara is a shrine to that love and adoration of color and artistry.

The whole house almost resembles a shrine to her whole family's personality.

© Instagram Pink's son Jameson in their colorful kitchen

In the living room, as seen in the photo shared by Pink most recently, the room is bursting with gorgeous patterns and earthy tones.

The table is decorative with a mammoth vase full of bright pink flowers and pristine lilies, while the fireplace area by the TV has large crystals, a Buddha statue and more underneath.

© Instagram Pink's home in Santa Barbara where she lives with husband and two kids

The walls are a cream shade but are full of decadent mirror, colorful vases and more ornaments.

Pink's living room leads into the dining room area which has the most amazing wall stalker on the wall.

The background of the video also shows the gorgeous teal shade they have on a feature wall, plus the fabulous, vintage-looking light shades and quirky canvas art they have next to the fireplace.