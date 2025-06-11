Where do 1000-Lb Sisters stars Tammy and Amy Slaton live now?

Tammy and Amy Slaton rose to fame on 1000-Lb Sisters, where fans followed their weight loss journeys and rollercoaster lives.

When the Kentucky-born siblings first graced our screens, they were living together in a $239,000 duplex in Dixon, Kentucky, but now they've gone their separate ways, where do they call home?

House moves

In the series, we saw Amy move out of the shared accommodation to move in with husband Michael Halterman, and they now have two children together, Gage Deon Halterman, four, and Glenn Allen Halterman, two.

© TikTok Tammy with her husband Caleb who died last year

Tammy lived alone while Amy was gone, but sadly, she left the property to go into a rehab center, and the place was targeted by thieves. After this, she moved into a house owned by her other sister, Amanda, but that didn't last long.

Due to these circumstances, Tammy was then forced to move in with her brother, Chris Combs and his wife, Brittany.

© Instagram Photo shared by Amy Halterman (nee Slaton) featuring her sister Tammy Slaton

The couple own an investment property next door, and they then decided to do it up as a place Tammy could live.

In 2023, Amy divorced Michael and temporarily moved back in with Tammy, but then she moved back into her marital home to start afresh without her husband.

© Instagram The sisters have had incredible weight loss journeys

“I want to get rid of these couches because they remind me of Michael,” Amy told sister Amanda on the show.

“You're going to have to make new memories here that shove the bad ones out,” Amanda said. “You don't give yourself enough credit. You can do this.”

A new chapter for Tammy

© Instagram Tammy is in love with Andrea

Tammy sadly lost her husband Caleb Willingham in 2023, and she has recently announced a new romantic connection with a woman called Andrea Dalton.

"A few years ago, I came out as pansexual," she said candidly during a confessional. "But after Caleb's passing, I just don’t want to be with men anymore."

On the show, Tammy spoke about her new partner: "Andrea’s beautiful. I like everything about her. We’ve been getting very close."

© TLC Tammy on the show with girlfriend Andrea

As well as her new love interest, Tammy has a new lease of life thanks to her weight loss and excess skin removal surgery.

Fans are behind her every step of the way, with people commenting on her Instagram: "I've never been prouder of a stranger than I am of Tammy," and: "I really never thought she'd end up this successful with weight loss. She deserves the world."