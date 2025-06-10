Nigella Lawson's chaotic kitchen at £5m London home

Nigella Lawson is one of our favourite chefs and the star always serves us delicious recipes with her sultry tones. And while her film set kitchen is immaculate, back at home, things are a little bit different…

The star doesn't often share glimpses inside her workspace, but from what we've seen, she understandably has every utensil and piece of cookware under the sun. One side gives a view of the presenter's driveway and garage, alongside front lawn plants, while another side features exposed black brickwork, as well as the perfect place for the star to plate up.

In one photo, Nigella showed off her grand abode, which had dozens of copper pans hanging from the ceiling. Instead of placing her cutlery in drawers, Nigella housed them in pots, including large pieces such as spatulas and wooden spoons.

© Instagram As you can imagine, the chef has a lot of cooking equipment

The 65-year-old had a metallic hob, which was opposite a set of units which were coloured red and green. On their surfaces were glass bottles of cooking oil. But despite its grandeur, the star's eating space was surprisingly basic with Perspex chairs and a table that wouldn't have looked out of place in a café.

In other photos shown off by Nigella, fans could glimpse a green workspace with additional utensils hanging above the hob. A tea towel was draped over a metal bar that ran the length of the units.

© Instagram The star has exposed brickwork

However, despite searching, it appears that the celebrity chef is missing out on one key appliance – the microwave, or as Nigella affectionately says, the 'meecro-wah-vay'.

© Instagram The star has a stunning set-up

When it comes to her plates, Nigella has a separate black unit that houses the crockery, as well as a pair of serving jugs and small ramekins for sauces.

© Instagram Nigella kept her plates and jugs organised

However, scenes can get incredibly hectic whenever Nigella has to do shoots at her home for new shows or cookbooks as the star has to de-clutter the space. Back in 2017, she showed off the wide collection of plates that she owns as she undertook the arduous task.

© Instagram We are in love with Nigella's plates!

Much like her whimsical kitchen, they were all different colours, with some in green, red, orange and pink, as well as the more traditional white.