Dakota Johnson's 1-word verdict on divisive home design rule

Fortunately, for the fans of her distinctive sense of humour, Dakota Johnson is doing interviews again, promoting her upcoming film, Materialists, in which she stars alongside Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal.

With another press tour from the charismatic daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith comes another series of blunt verdicts – and this time, she's talking interior design.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, for the publication's lie detector series, Dakota was asked a series of questions about her home design, following the popularity of her house tour video with Architectural Digest back in 2020, thanks to her quiet but chaotic personality and a particularly memorable incident with limes.

The stepdaughter of Antonio Banderas shared her opinions on some rather divisive home design trends, but one of her responses had us in stitches.

Accent walls are a divisive home design choice

When asked if accent walls were a "good look", Dakota responded with a quick but firm 'no', and when the interviewer followed up with 'Never?', she pulled a face of visceral disgust.

Accent walls, also known as a feature wall, refer to when one wall in a room is painted differently from the others, to catch eyes as a focal point – they're a divisive little trick that some people can use to make their rooms appear bigger, but they certainly aren't for everyone.

Dakota Johnson gave her thoughts on other home design choices

When asked if open floor plans are overrated, the Materialists star gave another short and simple answer of 'no' – though she doesn't have open plan floors herself, it's unsurprising that she's a fan of the open-space feel, given the floor-length windows featured in her own home, as seen in her tour video.

© GC Images Dakota Johnson is currently promoting her upcoming movie Materialists

The fiancée of Chris Martin gave a more nuanced verdict on matching furniture sets, stating that it "depends on who made the furniture set".

Most importantly, she asserted that "you have to" lie about liking a friend's decor, joking: "You can't go in and be like, 'Ugh, Leslie, what did you do?' You have to go, 'Ahh, look what you did! Amazing!' Like that."

With a rustic, wood-framed Hollywood home as gorgeous as hers, it's no wonder that Dakota's got quite the strong opinions on interior design!