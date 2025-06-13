Gethin Jones' 2-bed bachelor pad revealed amid Helen Skelton 'romance'

With reports of a budding romance between Gethin Jones and Helen Skelton, fans are on tenterhooks awaiting any sign that could suggest truth in the claims.

While Helen has recently bought her own place with her three children, Gethin has his own apartment in Manchester. Take a look at the glimpses we've seen inside his humble home…

Kitchen

© Photo: Instagram Check out Gethin's kitchen in the background

After a sweaty PT session, Gethin picked up his phone to snap a selfie and inadvertently showed off his kitchen space to fans. The area has a huge, high-shine island with a stainless steel extractor fan. On the work surface, the star had a knife block and a vase of flowers, as well as other household items.

Lounge

© Photo: Instagram Gethin's open-plan living area

The open-plan living area has a vibrant sofa, and prior to a BBC appearance, Gethin revealed a behind-the-scenes look at his work set-up with his laptop balanced precariously on a huge pile of books to get the right angle for the webcam. The snap also revealed Gethin's minimalist glass coffee table.

Out of the window, a large building can be observed, suggesting that Gethin's flat is relatively high in his block of flats.

Future move plans

Although Gethin is happily settled in the city at the moment, he hasn’t ruled out a move to the coast. In an interview with The Yorkshire Post, he was asked about his dream home, and the Welsh TV presenter said: "By the sea, on the beach. The dream home would be stepping out of the house and feeling sand on my bare feet."

