Gethin Jones shares peek inside luxury bachelor pad with workout selfie

The set of Morning Live may be dark, retro and a little bit zany, but presenter Gethin Jones' home is totally modern, and he gave fans a look inside when he snapped a post-workout photograph on Monday.

The One Show presenter lives in London in a swanky two-bedroom apartment, and his Instagram followers are usually only offered up a glimpse of its interiors when the star is working out at home.

The recent snap showed Gethin grimacing after a gruelling exercise session, and behind him, fans were able to observe his very contemporary cooking space.

His kitchen has a huge high-shine island with stainless steel extractor fan. On the work surface, the star has a knife block and a vase of flowers, as well as other household items.

Gethin Jones has a stylish city apartment

During the COVID-19 lockdown period, Gethin was forced to appear virtually for some interviews, streaming live from his residence in the capital, which showed off more of his open-plan home.

In one photo, prior to a BBC appearance, he revealed a behind-the-scenes look at his work set-up with his laptop balanced precariously on a huge pile of books to get the right angle for the webcam.

The star has an open-plan living space

The picture revealed that his living area has a statement green velvet sofa, which has been dressed with chic grey cushions. The room also has a large window and patio doors, as well as a minimalist glass coffee table.

The views are not incredibly clear from the image, but it's certainly an inner-city pad that could be on a high level of an apartment block.

Gethin dreams of moving away from the capital

Although Gethin is happily settled in the city at the moment, he hasn’t ruled out a move to the coast. In an interview with The Yorkshire Post, he was asked about his dream home, and the Welsh TV presenter said: "By the sea, on the beach. The dream home would be stepping out of the house and feeling sand on my bare feet."

