The One Show hosts' stunning homes: Alex Scott, Alex Jones, Christine Lampard, more

From Alex Scott and Alex Jones to Matt Baker and Gethin Jones, The One Show hosts often reveal glimpses of their home lives on social media. Naturally, they live in some seriously beautiful properties, and since the pandemic began we've seen more than ever before as the presenters spent more time indoors. Take a look through some of the most impressive photos…

Alex Scott

Alex Scott moved into a £1.5million home in London in May this year, and gave fans a first glimpse as she shared a video from the living room. Behind her, fans could see her bookshelves, lined with an array of colourful reads. In front of the in-built shelving stands a large palm plant and to the side the footballer has propped up a guitar. The room appears to be painted in a light blue shade and there are white shutters covering the window. Alex's shelving unit has been kept cream, allowing the books to provide a splash of colour.

Alex inadvertently shared a look at her kitchen as she showed off her outfit, and eagled eyed fans couldn't help but notice her fridge – which is full of champagne. One wrote: "Too fierce, enjoy the bubbly Alex," and another cheekily said: "Save a glass for me."

Alex Jones

Alex Jones' kitchen

Alex Jones lives in London in a Victorian house that she renovated with her husband Charlie Thomson in 2016. She previously posed for a photo in their stunning kitchen, decorated with teal-green cupboards and white tiles, and a combination of marble and wooden worktops.

Alex Jones' bedroom

Alex's bedroom follows a Scandi-inspired aesthetic, with white wooden floorboards and shutters, and a grey button-back headboard.

Matt Baker

Matt Baker's living room

Matt Baker lives in a charming country farmhouse with his wife Nicola Mooney and their two children, Luke and Molly. The property includes its very own farm, where Matt cares for a whole host of animals including sheep, chickens and donkeys. He previously appeared on The One Show from his living room, which is reminiscent of the home's countryside heritage, with framed bird artwork hanging on the walls, and cushions embroidered with pheasants.

Matt Baker's dining room

Another living area doubles up with a dining space, which Matt unveiled as he showed where his children were studying during the lockdown period. The room has concrete tiles and an exposed brick alcove for a traditional fireplace.

Christine Lampard

Christine Lampard's kitchen

Christine and Frank Lampard live in a £10million mansion in London with their daughter Patricia, son Freddie, and Frank's daughters Luna and Isla from his former relationship with Elen Rivas. The property has an open-plan ground floor, with a kitchen island lined with white leather stools and glass pendant lights hanging overhead.

Christine Lampard's living room

Christine's luxurious living room is decorated with a muted beige colour scheme, with floor-length curtains and a glass coffee table showcasing a vase of white flowers.

Christine Lampard's garden

Christine and Frank have kitted out their enormous garden with a large outdoor dining set including a grey L-shaped sofa and a matching armchair and coffee table.

Gethin Jones

Gethin Jones' living room

Gethin Jones lives in a two-bedroom apartment in London, which he unveiled during various TV appearances amid the COVID-19 lockdown period. His living room is furnished with a striking green velvet sofa with grey cushions.

Another photo taken in his lounge showed a glass coffee table with a metallic bronze frame.

Angela Scanlon

Angela Scanlon's living room

Irish presenter Angela Scanlon lives in north London with her husband Roy Horgan and their daughter Ruby. Their living room is designed with wooden parquet flooring and a cream colour scheme, brightened with yellow wall art.

Angela Scanlon's kitchen

Angela's kitchen features stone flooring and light walls showcasing several family photos. A blue velvet armchair is positioned in one corner next to glass doors leading out onto the garden.

