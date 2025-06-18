TikTok approved Sunday reset methods that will save your energy bills

Sunday resets have been flooding my TikTok and Instagram feeds for the last few months: the trend essentially encourages implementing a routine on Sundays that's designed to help you fresh, prepare and feel organised for the week ahead.

If you struggle to bring new routines in your life, like me, worry not, because TikTok cleanfluencer Jack Callaghan has shared some of the easiest ways to emulate the trend yourself.

To help you put together your Sunday reset, and cut on your energy costs at the same time, Jack has teamed up with OVO, who are offering two hours of free electricity a week, which is ideal for cleaning up with no extra expense.

Jack says: "Your Sunday reset doesn't have to feel like a chore – make it enjoyable, stay energised and turn cleaning into a moment of self-care."

© Getty Images Your Sunday reset doesn't have to feel like a chore

Scroll down to see the TikTok cleaning expert's top tips on nailing your Sunday reset…

Think of it as a weekly mental check-in

Jack encourages people to use it as "a chance to clear visual and mental clutter before a new week begins".

© Getty Images Folding your laundry is also a great time to plan your weekly wardrobe

He notes: "Whether it’s folding laundry or wiping down surfaces, simple, repetitive tasks can calm the mind, reduce decision fatigue, and give you a quiet sense of control."

Reap the benefits of some self-care time

"A Sunday reset isn't just about cleaning; it's the perfect chance to sneak in a bit of self-care with some clever habit stacking," Jack adds.

© Getty Images You can even try a face mask when cleaning the bathroom

He suggests doing a face mask while you clean the bathroom, popping on some teeth whitening strips while you're tidying, or even planning outfits while sorting out laundry.

Get creative with your cleaning gadgets

Jack says: "I LOVE cleaning gadgets because they can make things fun, but you don't need fancy tools for an effective reset.

He asserts that "your home is probably already full of clever cleaning hacks", suggesting creative ideas such as using an old sock as a dusting mitt or repurposing a toothbrush to scrub the more difficult nooks and crannies.

When life gives you lemons, clean with them

Lemons are natural, affordable and great for cleaning, packed with antibacterial and deodorising properties – but have you ever used a lemon to clean up your microwave?

© Getty Images Side view of hands cutting slices of lemon on a chopping board in the kitchen

"Lemons are gentle on the environment and a great hack for cleaning your microwave," Jack notes. "Heat lemon slices in a bowl of water for three minutes to loosen grime and fresh odours: a chemical-free, energy-light, quick fix."

With these easy tricks to make your Sunday reset a pleasure rather than a chore, there's no reason to skip out on trying out a good, refreshing reset routine!