The DIY bedroom transformation and IKEA hack that saved me £5k

You may have already seen my IKEA Pax hack wardrobes. This was a huge saving for us as bespoke carpentry can really add up and what would have cost £4,800 only came to £800 in total. So, we bought the carcasses from IKEA and then did the rest ourselves.

As well as making our own doors, we had to make a pelmet and skirting for the top and bottom and even use plasterboard to make a small false wall down one side to fill in a gap. I will admit, the doors required a lot of patience and there were a few weekends of stress. However, plasterboarding a faux wall was a LOT easier than I thought it would be. If you're willing to give it a go, you will save big.