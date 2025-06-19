9 simple tricks to elevate your small living room according to an interior designer

With the warmer weather comes greater opportunities to host, meaning many of us look for ways we can elevate our homes.

With the British summer weather often proving unpredictable, a well-designed living room can be a great space to host throughout the season – even if your living room is on the smaller side.

"Low lighting and too many small décor items can create visual clutter," interior designer and master builder, Lucinda Sanford, tells HELLO!. "The trick is to balance proportion and allow light to flow."

Keep scrolling to read Lucinda's nine simple tricks to elevate your small living room…

1 9 Embrace bold colour in small spaces © Lucinda Sanford Don't be afraid to go bold! "Contrary to popular belief, small rooms can carry bold, deep colours beautifully," Lucinda says. "I'm a huge fan of using deep colour palettes, deep blues and greens with panelling in a living room to add depth and drama without overwhelming the space. "Bold colours create character and intimacy in a room and expand the perceived size of the room. Small rooms don't need to be small in character."

2 9 Pattern creates depth © Lucinda Sanford Lucinda isn't averse to print in a small space Lucinda says that patterns can visually stretch a space, especially when used thoughtfully. "I love to play and incorporate patterned wallpaper, cushions or upholstery to draw the eye around the room and break up the 'boxy' feel of plain walls," she explains. "A good pattern addition can add interest and help a room feel more layered and dynamic."

3 9 Layer natural light © Lucinda Sanford Natural light makes a room feel bigger "In small living rooms especially, you need to maximise natural light wherever possible," the interior designer tells us. "Lighter roman blinds (but coloured ones are more fun) can let more daylight into a small room."

4 9 Ottomans © Lucinda Sanford Lucinda says to add an ottoman Lucinda finds ottomans super versatile and useful, and explains: "They are so multi-functional and can be used as tables or seating. "They are an extra seat when you have extra guests around, and most of them have storage, ideal for smaller living rooms. Versatile as an extra chair and helps keep rooms clutter-free."

5 9 Make use of space © Lucinda Sanford Lucinda recommends making the most of storage in a small living room Lucinda says that making use of redundant space in a small living room and transforming it into useful storage is a must. She tells us: "We love to work with clients on custom storage solutions to make the most of every inch – tailor cabinetry to fit alcoves or awkward corners, and use closed units to hide away clutter, helping the room feel calm and spacious."

6 9 Go big! © Lucinda Sanford Pattern creates depth It's a common misconception that small rooms need small furniture, but in reality, a few well-proportioned, larger pieces can make a space feel interesting," the designer explains. "Oversized armchairs, a generous coffee table or a statement sofa can anchor the room and give it real presence. "In fact, filling the space with purposefully chosen larger items often works better than cluttering it with lots of smaller pieces, which can make a room feel fussy and disjointed. Go big or go home, be bold and have fun with scale, it adds personality and impact."

7 9 Mirror, mirror on the wall © Lucinda Sanford Lucinda recommends adding a mirror to your wall "Mirrors are a brilliant way to instantly open up a small living room as they bounce natural light around a space, making it feel brighter and more expansive. We often use mirrors in less obvious spaces to reflect views and patterns - they don't just have to go above the fireplace," Lucinda says.

8 9 Have fun with a statement pattern chair © Lucinda Sanford Why not add a printed chair? "A patterned armchair can be a game changer in a small living room. Drawing the eye, adding visual interest and helping to break up flat or neutral schemes," Lucinda reveals. "A good pattern armchair is a subtle way to bring in colour and flair without overpowering the room and works especially well when balanced with solid-coloured walls or complementary tones in soft furnishings."