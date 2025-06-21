George and Amal Clooney's palatial dining hall at £12m home is the grandest we've seen

George and Amal Clooney's English mansion, said to be worth around £12 million, is just as palatial as one would expect.

Consisting of nine bedrooms and seven bathrooms, as well as sprawling reception rooms, an open-plan kitchen, a conservatory, and 5.5 acres of land to themselves, the house in Sonning is more than worthy of the multi-million-pound price tag.

The Hollywood A-list couple, who wed in 2014 and welcomed twins Alexander and Ella three years later, are extremely private about their properties and never show inside their homes.

© Getty Images Amal and George Clooney own a home on the Berkshire-Oxfordshire border

However, photos of the dining hall that were published before the Clooneys exchanged on the property show how grand the room is.

George and Amal Clooney's palace-esque dining hall at home

George and Amal moved in shortly before they wed in 2014 and no doubt put their own stamp on the home by way of interior designs and décor, but the canvas they had to work with upon moving in was spectacular.

Photos shared online when the house was on the market over a decade ago show a dining hall with sky-high ceilings and generous floor space.

The floors were laid with trendy yet traditional herringbone, while the large windows allow for plenty of daylight to flood the room in its entirety.

Two huge windows are placed immediately after one another, with cream curtains draped in front. It's not known if George and Amal kept the classic style of windows, but it's plausible they wanted to keep traditional, Georgian elements of the home.

In the listing photograph, a fireplace on one wall can also be seen, as well as a hanging chandelier, and a large dining table with eight chairs placed around it, meaning the famous couple had enough space to set up their own dining furniture when they moved it, which no doubt is perfect for when hosting family and friends for lavish dinner parties.

© picture alliance, Getty The property belonging to George and Amal Clooney on the banks of the river Thames, in Sonning, UK

In a profile for British Vogue released in 2018, the reporter, Nathan Heller, headed to their island home on Sonning-on-Thames in Oxfordshire and described the Clooneys' décor and it seems they're more than put their own finishing touches on their interiors.

"The stately entry hall around us (towering ceilings, crisp Georgian molding) is trimmed with personal details. A softly faded Persian rug extends down the stone corridor.

"A side table, lit by a simple lamp, bears silver-framed black-and-white photos of her with her husband, George, and friends."

The Clooneys' Oxfordshire-Berkshire home surged in value

Over the years, George and Amal refurbished the house inside and out to make their Grade II-listed, 17th-century house a more modernized place to live.

They bought the property for around £12 million in 2024, though experts predict the home is worth much more today.

© Alamy Stock Photo The area nearby to the Clooneys' home is beautiful and quiet

Charlotte Whincup from property surveying firm Bloom Building Consultancy, previously told HELLO! that the home "almost certainly" surged in value over the years, so if they ever decide to sell up, they'll likely earn a generous profit.

"Their home in Sonning Eye has pretty much everything going for it," says Charlotte. "It's in a secluded and private spot on a picture-postcard stretch of the Thames, yet London is within easy reach.

© Getty Images George and Amal Clooney have been married for over ten years and share eight-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella

"Land Registry data shows the average detached home in South Oxfordshire surged in value by 51 per cent in the 10 years to January this year."

"There's also the X factor that an A-lister's property generates. While a home like this is unlikely to ever be sold on the open market – don't expect to see it on Rightmove any time soon - the fact that it belongs to such a famous couple could boost its mystique and appeal to the select group of buyers able to afford it."