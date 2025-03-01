George and Amal Clooney's 'costly' refurbished $15m home surges in value

George and Amal Clooney's bolthole in the Oxfordshire countryside has been their UK residence for more than a decade.

The Hollywood actor, 63, and the human rights barrister, 47, who have several houses in their multi-million-dollar property portfolio, bought their house on Sonning Eye back in 2014 and, ever since, have more than made it their home.

Over the years, George and Amal refurbished the house inside and out to make their Grade II-listed, 17th-century house a more modernized place to live.

The house has multiple bedrooms, a huge garden with tennis courts, an indoor pool and pool house, an orangery and a fully fitted, modern kitchen.

Despite setting aside a budget for the renovations, their home in the UK – which they bought for £12 million ($15 million) – is still likely to incur high costs for the A-list couple.

But just how much would it cost to live there?

The Clooney's high costs at 'energy-hungry' property

HELLO! spoke with Charlotte Whincup from property surveying firm Bloom Building Consultancy about the expenses the Clooneys could face at their UK residence.

"Even though the Clooneys completely refurbished [their home], its running costs are still likely to be high for three reasons - size, features and age."

Charlotte continued: "The house is very large by English standards, and the glass-covered pool house - which includes a swimming pool and an area for entertaining guests - could be especially energy-hungry."

"But while the addition of better insulation and modern technology will help dramatically, there's no getting away from the building's age and the materials it's made from."

Charlotte went on to explain how the dated foundations of the home mean more work to counteract the trouble they can cause. Of course, dated homes are hugely popular for their wonderful and charming aesthetic, but they can be costly.

As Charlotte explains it: "The house dates from the 1600s, centuries before central heating existed and a time when homes were heated by a fireplace in each room.

"This meant lots of chimneys and drafts, and even though the chimneys are probably sealed up now, the very fabric of homes from this period can be drafty - buildings this old were designed to breathe in a way modern ones do not."

The couple's house in the UK has also hit headlines over the years since the Great British weather has wreaked havoc on their property on countless occasions.

Due to the proximity to the River Thames, the home and garden have flooded in previous years, meaning they've had to work to counteract any damage caused.

What's certain is that the running costs will fluctuate depending on how often the Clooneys use it.

The couple are thought to be staying in New York currently while George completes his stint on Broadway, and they also regularly frequent their properties in France and Italy.

However, their luxurious lifestyle means they can jump from pad to pad with ease.

The Clooneys' home surges in value

All is not lost, however, because although the running costs might be high, the Clooneys' home will have "almost certainly" surged in value over the years, according to Charlotte, so if they ever decide to sell up, they'll likely earn a profit thanks to their renovations.

But it's not just the modernising that means it's a high-value home.

"Their home in Sonning Eye has pretty much everything going for it," says Charlotte. "It's in a secluded and private spot on a picture-postcard stretch of the Thames, yet London is within easy reach.

"There's a chocolate box English village on the doorstep, and features like this make it appeal to pretty much everyone - not just A-listers."

She added: "Land Registry data shows the average detached home in South Oxfordshire surged in value by 51 per cent in the 10 years to January this year."

"There's also the X factor that an A-lister's property generates. While a home like this is unlikely to ever be sold on the open market – don't expect to see it on Rightmove any time soon - the fact that it belongs to such a famous couple could boost its mystique and appeal to the select group of buyers able to afford it."