George and Amal Clooney's conservatory overflowing with plants at £12m island mansion

George and Amal Clooney might spend much of their time at their idyllic chateau in the south of France, worth $8.3 million, but they're certainly not short on luxury whenever they visit the UK.

The couple, who wed in Venice in 2014 and welcomed twins, Alexander and Ella, in June 2017, laid roots on the Oxfordshire-Berkshire border when they purchased a lavish mansion on Sonning Eye, an island situated on the River Thames, shortly before their Italian nuptials.

Not much has been seen of the Clooneys' British countryside abode, apart from photos published before they moved in and put their own stamp on the décor, but human rights barrister Amal, 47, did open the doors to her luxury home for a British Vogue profile, in which we got a glimpse of their beautiful conservatory.

© Getty Images Amal Clooney and George Clooney are fortunate to own homes in the UK, France, Italy and the US

Amal and George Clooney's conservatory at countryside mansion

In one professional photo, Amal is sitting on a wicker chair next to a stone table placed in the centre of their orangery-style conservatory situated at the back of the property.

Amal and George have chosen to bring the outside in with an abundance of plants in large stone pots, including beautiful red flowers, an olive tree and a large orange tree growing through the stone floor.

The conservatory area is surrounded by glass doors and windows, allowing plenty of natural daylight to flood in, and we can imagine it being one of the most relaxing places to be in their home, particularly during the warm spring and summer months.

The orangery-style conservatory at the Clooneys' UK home

George and Amal Clooney's countryside hideaway is their private escape

The Clooneys have said themselves that they love the area of Sonning thanks to its quaint pubs and local restaurants, as well as friendly local residents who mostly leave them be.

"We have a really nice, little world right there, that's very private and very quaint and, really, the people are lovely, so I love it," George previously told The One Show.

© picture alliance, Getty The property belonging to George and Amal Clooney on the banks of the River Thames, in Sonning, UK

Not only is the pretty and peaceful location an attractive quality for the ultra-famous couple, but the specifications of the home are nothing short of palatial.

A grand entrance hall with Georgian stone greets them as they walk through the door, with a mix of marble and herringbone wooden flooring running throughout.

© Alamy Stock Photo The area nearby to the Clooneys' home is beautiful and quiet

The pair also have plenty of rooms in their enormous property, which sits on 5.5 acres of land surrounded by the River Thames, including nine bedrooms, a huge swimming pool and pool house, a boat house, tennis courts, a 12-seater cinema for film screenings and beautifully manicured gardens.

There is also an open plan kitchen and dining area, and separate quarters for staff.