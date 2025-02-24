Like many high-profile celebrities, George and Amal Clooney have taken the luxury approach when it comes to their property portfolio.

The Academy Award-winning actor and the human rights barrister are fortunate to own multiple properties on both sides of the Atlantic, and they don't do things by half measures.

The couple, who began dating in 2013 and married in 2014, are the owners of a fabulous Manhattan apartment, a mansion in the British countryside and a staggering villa on Lake Como – a frequently visited residence for Clooney who has practically become a local in the northern Italian town.

But their most recent purchase is their dreamy bolthole in the south of France, specifically a Chateau in the sleepy town of Brignoles near Provence that they bought for $8.3 million in 2021.

The stunning property, named Domaine Le Canadel, is on 425 acres of land complete with a vineyard. On site, they also have a pool, tennis courts and a guest house.

With these luxury facilities available at the 18th-century building, just how much does it cost to run?

The Clooneys' household bills at Chateau with hidden costs

HELLO! spoke with Charlotte Whincup from property surveying firm Bloom Building Consultancy about the expenses the Clooneys could incur at their property in the charming French village they call home.

Charlotte explained that when the Clooneys initially purchased the home four years ago, they would have arguably got it much cheaper than if they were to buy an equivalent in the UK.

"Property prices in France tend to be lower than in the UK," she said, adding: "Especially in rural areas where large homes in need of some TLC can be bought for a fraction of what you'd pay for something comparable on this side of the Channel."

However, despite them bagging a bargain upfront, the high costs would have come later.

The couple would have likely modernized the property – not only to make it to their own taste and décor style – but also to make it more liveable.

Charlotte explained: "The costs of modernising the 18th-century mansion will have been significant.

"The focus of the works may have been the opposite to [any] required [at other properties]. In the south of France, the challenge is often to keep out the heat rather than keeping it in."

Charlotte added: "Homes from this period typically have thick shutters to keep out direct sunlight, but the only way to maintain a comfortable internal temperature at the height of summer will be to run the air conditioning a lot."

It's this facility that drives the bills to sky-high levels. "Aircon technology is gradually getting better, but it is still notoriously power-hungry," she told HELLO!, "Ditto the open-air swimming pool, which will need heating in cooler months and needs an electric pump to run constantly."

The Clooneys Chateau might cost them a few Euros to run, but it seems the famous pair are happy to take the hit as they've settled into French living with aplomb.

When George and Amal, along with their seven-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, spend time at their residence in Brignoles, they live like locals and are largely left alone.

In fact, it wasn't public knowledge that they had laid roots in the small town at all until much later.

Ganaelle Joly, the owner of the bakery Lou Gourmandises, told the Daily Mail in 2023: "Madame Clooney is tall and fabulous and very, very, beautiful.

"No matter who you are, you are going to look at her."

The business owner also said that on the odd occasion, they are heckled by fans, the "down-to-earth" couple are more than happy to oblige when it comes to pictures.

Ganaelle also told the publication how the pair came into the bakery for some sandwiches and salmon, along with their dog, and the owner even had a photo alongside the Oscar-winning actor. "If George puts on a hat and sunglasses, he can easily go unnoticed."