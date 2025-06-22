Chris Pratt gets public telling off from Katherine Schwarzenegger after breaking house rules

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger often share their life on social media, and recently the actor took to Instagram to share footage from inside the family's home gym.

The dad-of-four was sharing an outfit of the day post, and was clearly happy with his look - consisting of a double denim shirt and jeans teamed with a pair of Origin boots.

He jokingly referred to it as the "dad fit" and posed in the mirror so that fans could see his entire look from head-to-toe.

© Instagram Chris Pratt wasn't in Katherine Schwarzenegger's good books!

Chris admitted that his wife wouldn't be happy about the fact he was wearing shoes in the gym, and he turned out to be correct! In the comments section, Katherine wrote: "Shoes in the gym is not okay."

However, Katherine has clearly forgiven her husband, as the following day, she took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to him to mark his birthday.

WATCH: Chris Pratt breaks the house rules

He turned 46 on June 21, and his wife shared two photos of them together to mark the occasion, including one with their youngest child, son Ford.

In the caption, she wrote: "Happy birthday to my summer solstice love @prattprattpratt ! You’re a ray of sunshine in all of our lives! Cheers to your best year yet!"

© Variety via Getty Images The couple share three kids

Katherine wasn't the only one to wish her husband many happy returns either. Her mom, Maria Shriver, also shared a series of pictures on her own account, including one of her with Chris on the beach and a family group picture.

She penned: "Happy happy to this wonderful man! @prattprattpratt is one of the all time greatest! "He's kind, smart, loving, fun, and gracious to everyone. He’s a great father, husband, son, brother, and a beyond awesome son-in-law. All who know him are blessed. All yet to meet him, consider yourself lucky when you do. Happy birthday, Chris!"

© Instagram Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger at home

Chris and Katherine live in LA with their three children. Along with Ford, they are also parents to daughters Lyla, born in 2020, and Eloise, born in 2022. Chris is also dad to son Jack, 12, with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

Katherine and Chris recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on June 8, and wed in a stunning, private ceremony in Montecito.

The pair marked the celebratory day with a sweet tribute to one another on social media. Chris shared a photo of him and his wife enjoying a romantic meal out, alongside a throwback from their wedding day.

© Instagram The couple recently celebrated their wedding anniversary

He wrote: "6 years ago today, I married my best friend. You've shown me what love, grace, and strength look like. Thank you for making this life so full of joy, family, and faith. Happy Anniversary, Darling!"

Katherine, meanwhile, shared a black-and-white photo of her and Chris beaming at the camera while sitting at the table during their wedding reception.She wrote a sentimental message to her husband in the caption: "Six years of love, fun and babies! I love it all – happy anniversary," followed by a white love-heart emoji.