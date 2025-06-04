Katherine Schwarzenegger shares glimpse into $25.5m home's impressive yard in photo of baby son with Chris Pratt

Over at Katherine Schwarzenegger's house, she is saying goodbye to spring and hello to summer.

The podcast host ushered in a new season at home with a round of photos featuring her children, including her baby boy Ford, who she welcomed in November 2024.

In addition to little Ford, the doting mom, who is Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger's eldest daughter, shares daughters Lyla, four, and Eloise, two, with husband Chris Pratt, who is also a dad to son Jack, 12, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

© Instagram Katherine shared a glimpse of her spring

Katherine took to Instagram on Wednesday and first shared a selfie of her walking outside with Ford hoisted on an Artipoppe carrier.

She next shared another one of him lying on his tummy during a baby class, followed by one of a massive bouquet of flowers sitting atop her kitchen island, and her husband Chris is behind them giving a goofy smile.

Katherine also included a photo of one of her daughters playing with doll houses, as well as some Easter-themed treats she baked up.

© Instagram She shared a photo of baby Ford

"Spring: came, bloomed, conquered," she wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it. "Love all of these pics!!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Gorgeous," and: "Beautiful!! And I love the cake!" as well as: "Beautiful family, God bless you all."

Katherine and Chris tied the knot in June 2019, one year after they were first spotted together and sparked dating speculation.

© Instagram The doting mom also included a photo of a stunning bouquet

They were reportedly set up by Katherine's mom Maria, who recently speaking on The Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast, gushed about Chris. "I'm so blessed with my son-in-law, who is so loving and spiritual, kind," she said, adding: "He's such a great husband and father, and he is such a great member of our family."

Maria added that she feels the same way about her soon-to-be daughter-in-law, Abby Champion, who her son Patrick Schwarzenegger has been dating since 2015, and emphasized how "important" that is for her.

© Instagram She captured one of her daughters playing with a doll house

"When children get partners, how do those partners fit in? How do you welcome those partners? How does everybody make sure that they make room? How do we open up our hearts to make sure that we are a growing family — an inclusive family, a loving family?" she then reflected, maintaining that it's her "job" to make space for that to happen successfully, and that she trusts that her kids know to "make room" when their siblings "bring somebody home."

"We've got to expand because our goal is to be welcoming," she further shared, adding: "And to be open and to keep communication going because you never want to put yourself in a place to make a brother or sister choose between their partner and their relationship with you."