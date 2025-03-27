Katherine Schwarzenegger shares rare photo of daughters with Chris Pratt in glimpse of sprawling garden

Katherine Schwarzenegger's kids are growing up to have quite the green thumb!

Her latest family photos proved as much, as she shared a glimpse with fans of her sprawling garden, and her daughters helping her tend to it.

The doting mom shares three kids with husband Chris Pratt, daughters Lyla, four, and Eloise, two, and son Ford, who was born in November 2024, plus she is a stepmom to the Marvel actor's son Jack, 12, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

This week, Katherine took to Instagram and shared a round of photos of her garden, starting off with a sweet snap of both her girls kneeling down tending to some purple lettuce.

Another photo captured a ladybug on her perfectly manicured fingers, plus she also shared snaps of a radish, her egg-laying hens, and some stunning flowers.

"As Ina Garten would say, 'Store-bought is fine… but homegrown is better,'" paraphrasing the beloved Food Network's star's iconic quote, "If you don't have homemade, store-bought is fine."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "Very nice, well done," as others followed suit with: "Love how little sister is paying such close attention. Sisters are forever friends," and: "Could not agree more," as well as: "I couldn't agree more! What a gift you are giving your littles."

Earlier this month Katherine got candid on social media as she revealed some recent health woes her family was facing.

"I'd like to know what's going on with 2025," she said in a video, adding: "We have all the kids with viruses in the house. And, my daughter Eloise just broke her wrist, so we're thriving over here."

It has been a bittersweet start to the year for the family, as though they did welcome a new bundle of joy, Chris' son Jack lost his school to the Los Angeles wildfires, and his mom Anna Faris lost their home.

Recently speaking with E! News about Jack's resilience, Anna shared: "When we lost our home in the fire, he's handled it so with so much strength and practicality," and noted: "That also is confirmation to me that he's strong and he's even keeled."

She then reflected on other recent moments her son has made her immensely proud. Among them, she said: "When he — and he's only done this a handful of times — but when he asked me for advice, or he reveals to me that he trusts me," and further gushed: "I get sort of a flood of emotional gratitude and confirmation that I guess I'm doing something."