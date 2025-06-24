Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The true cost of a south-facing garden - and why over 50s are shunning them
Stream in a shady garden with ferns and other water plants© Alamy Stock Photo

Would you consider a north-facing garden?

Rachel Avery
Homes Editor
2 minutes ago
Research by over-50s property specialists, Regency Living, reveals that while most homebuyers tend to have a strong preference for south-facing gardens, paying over £10,000 more for the pleasure, among over-50s, the opposite is the case. 

Regency Living's survey of 1,000 over-50s revealed that only 13 per cent say they would prefer a south-facing garden, which tends to receive far more sunshine and stay warmer throughout the day.

So why is a north-facing garden actually a preferred choice among the older generation?

The majority of them (51 per cent) say they enjoy sun exposure 'in moderation', while 31 per cent say they prefer to spend time in the shade.

two sun loungers in beautiful garden© Alamy Stock Photo
Shade can be a welcome relief

Almost half of the respondents said that their preference for sun exposure has changed as they've aged, with 47 per cent saying they now prefer to spend less time in direct sunshine than they did when they were younger.

Sales & Marketing Director at Regency Living, Tim Simmons commented:

"There's a bit of an overarching assumption that everybody wants a south-facing garden in order to enjoy as much direct sunshine as possible and, as a result, a south-facing garden can be a valuable feature for those looking to sell - commanding a premium of almost £11,000.

"Of course, outdoor space remains a sought-after feature, even for silver downsizers, but a south-facing garden isn't always the appealing feature that many sellers might think."

Mature couple making a red wine toast at garden table© Alamy Stock Photo
You may be able to enjoy a north-facing garden more

The benefits of a north-facing garden

The cheaper option

If you are in search of a property with a garden facing north, you'll be able to save a hefty premium.

Cooler temperatures

The UK experiences many more heatwaves now, and having a garden that is a little more shaded will ensure that you can enjoy the outdoor space more, even when the temperature soars.

woman model watering a garden with watering can© Alamy Stock Photo
There's less watering required with a north-facing garden

Sunrise and sunset sun

As the sun rises in the east and sets in the west, a north-facing garden gets the best amount of sun in the morning and evening, making for a lovely setting for a morning coffee or evening cocktail.

Less watering required

Because your property's garden won't be hit with the scorching midday sun, it's likely that you'll need to water your plants less, saving you time and money.

