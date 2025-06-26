The rainbow dressing room of dreams that you won't believe is IKEA

"The palette was inspired by one of my own wallpaper designs, Blossom Fandango, an Art Deco-inspired print featuring vintage fans in dreamy peaches, greens, and pinks. I used the wallpaper on the existing wardrobe doors to give them a totally new look.

"I knew I wanted a colour contrast, so I leaned into a vibrant peachy orange for the inside of the wardrobes and ceiling, a juicy, joyful colour that sings next to the leopard print velvet I used to line the jewellery drawers. Then, to ground the space and bring a touch of old-Hollywood elegance, I added a vintage verdigris green from Guild Lane to the arches and drawers. It picks up on the green in the wallpaper and adds real depth.

"My advice is, don't shy away from bold, clashing colours – just make sure they’re grounded by one repeating tone (like green in this case) to keep it feeling curated rather than chaotic."