The rainbow dressing room of dreams that you won't believe is IKEA

I'm a big fan of IKEA, and I've even done the IKEA Pax hack myself with my own wardrobes, but I was utterly floored when I saw this dressing room makeover. The colour-pop transformation is incredible, and no one would guess it has been made using budget furniture. We exclusively spoke to Siobhan Murphy of @interiorcurve, who is the creative brain behind her gorgeous wardrobes, to discover how it was done…
What made you want to create a statement dressing room?
"For years, I dreamed of transforming my office into a dazzling Hollywood-style dressing room – old-school glamour mixed with modern maximalism. A room that wasn’t just for getting ready, but for feeling fabulous every single day. A stage for sequins, feathers, and the daily joy of dressing up. This room makes me smile every single day. It’s joyful, glamorous, and a little over the top – just the way I like it."
First stop, IKEA
"When my joiner rang to say he had a two-week gap in his diary, I took it as a sign from the interior gods to get cracking on the project. I’d been moodboarding on Pinterest for months and suddenly the stars aligned.
"I went straight to IKEA and began plotting. I used their PAX wardrobe system as the foundation – it’s affordable, customisable, and most importantly, available quickly. A fully fitted bespoke wardrobe like this could’ve easily cost over £25,000, but by going the IKEA route, I kept it fairly budget-friendly without compromising on style.
"We added arched MDF cut-outs, bespoke moulding, and coving from Orac to give the wardrobes a high-end, built-in look. The arches are my favourite part as they give the entire room that bespoke, boutique feel."
Colour chameleon
"The palette was inspired by one of my own wallpaper designs, Blossom Fandango, an Art Deco-inspired print featuring vintage fans in dreamy peaches, greens, and pinks. I used the wallpaper on the existing wardrobe doors to give them a totally new look.
"I knew I wanted a colour contrast, so I leaned into a vibrant peachy orange for the inside of the wardrobes and ceiling, a juicy, joyful colour that sings next to the leopard print velvet I used to line the jewellery drawers. Then, to ground the space and bring a touch of old-Hollywood elegance, I added a vintage verdigris green from Guild Lane to the arches and drawers. It picks up on the green in the wallpaper and adds real depth.
"My advice is, don't shy away from bold, clashing colours – just make sure they’re grounded by one repeating tone (like green in this case) to keep it feeling curated rather than chaotic."
Dazzle with the details
"It’s the little things that really make the room sing. I transformed a simple mirror by surrounding it with Hollywood-style bulbs, which I painted gold – the perfect glam touch for doing my makeup and getting my glam on.
"I also added shell details for just £5 each from Dunelm, and gave them a gold makeover too. They now frame the arches beautifully and give a wink to old-school dressing room decadence."
Can anyone do this?
"Go for it! It does take planning and effort, but the transformation is 100% worth it. You don’t need a Hollywood budget to get a Hollywood look. By combining off-the-shelf items with a bit of creative vision, you can create something that feels completely you."