Carrie Johnson hosts son Frank's birthday pool party at £3.8m manor house following concerns

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie made the most of the soaring temperatures in the UK over the weekend as they threw their son Frank a second birthday party.

The lavish celebrations were hosted in the five-acre garden of their home, Brightwell Manor, where ponies were dressed up in bows and glitter before giving the kids mini horseback rides.

Photos show Frank dressed in black shorts and a shirt as he carried balloons through the hedges to reveal the surprise. Frank and his older siblings, Wilfred and Romy, also enjoyed the animal-themed event, while Carrie's youngest daughter, Poppy, didn't feature in the photos.

© Instagram Carrie and Boris Johnson threw their son a 2nd birthday party

Once the horse rides were complete, the family and their close friends enjoyed a dip in the swimming pool, which has only recently been built at Grade II-listed Brightwell Manor.

© Instagram The former Prime Minister shared a sweet bonding moment with his kids

Controversial swimming pool

Former Prime Minister Boris ran into roadblocks after he submitted planning permission for the pool back in 2023.

An application made to the local council for the development of an 11m x 4m swimming pool led to several concerns, including the fact that the home is a site of "considerable archaeological interest" and the nearby great crested newts could be threatened by the construction.

© Instagram The party included a dip in the Johnsons' swimming pool

Addressing the issues, Boris wrote in his column for the Daily Mail that he would follow necessary precautions to ensure there was no negative impact from his new luxurious home feature.

"If it turns out that our garden is so honoured and so fortunate as to be the home of some newts – great crested, ­palmate, whatever – I want you to know that I will do whatever it takes to protect them.

"If we have to build little newt motels to house them in their trips past the swimming pool, then we will. If we have to create whole newt-friendly bunds to stop them falling in, we will.

"We will excavate new ponds in which they can breed. We will make a Newtopia!" he penned.

The planning permission was clearly granted, considering the latest photo shows several adults and children milling around in the pool to cool off amid the heatwave.

Johnson family home

The couple live in Brightwell Manor with their four children: Wilfred, Romy, Frank and Poppy

Carrie and Boris moved into the moated home in the sleepy village of Brightwell-cum-Sotwell in 2023, after purchasing it for £3.8 million.

The Johnsons' moat is fed by a natural spring and bordered on three sides with a dam that controls the water level. Meanwhile, the grounds also feature a tennis court, a chicken coop, a duck pond and three ginormous elephant statues that Boris was gifted for his 60th birthday.

© Instagram Boris Johnson was gifted elephant statues for his 60th birthday

Carrie shared photos of the huge delivery after the Johnsons donated to The Great Elephant Migration, a charity which "amplifies indigenous knowledge & inspires the human race, to share space," according to its official website.