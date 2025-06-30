Victoria and David Beckham's unseen corner of allotment-style garden at Cotswolds home

It's no secret that David and Victoria Beckham have an array of stunning homes in their property portfolio.

But there is one hidden corner of their Cotswolds property that took us by surprise when the fashion designer showed off a photograph on her Instagram.

The former England captain and the former Spice Girls singer spend a lot of time at their countryside abode in Chipping Norton, said to be worth £12 million.

Posh and Becks bought their home in 2016 and typically are found there on weekends, so with the British weather being consistent warm sunshine, it's no wonder they enjoyed a family-filled Sunday there.

© Getty Images Victoria and David own a £12 million home in Chipping Norton in the Cotswolds

Victoria and David Beckham's unseen corner of allotment at home

Taking to her Instagram stories, the mother-of-four, 50, was wearing a red and white striped T-shirt with straight-fitting jeans as she lapped up the sunshine with her mother and father, Jackie and Anthony Adams.

Victoria wrote in the caption: "Family weekends make me happy!!!" as her parents smiled for the camera.

The trio were standing in front of a white picket fence, and we got a good glimpse of their allotment-style vegetable corner in their garden.

The Beckhams' impressive crop-growing corner is packed-full of plants and greenery. A pergola runs through the middle with branches wrapped around it adding height and a gorgeous finish, while underneath are different plant beds with netting over the top to protect the growing produce.

© Instagram / Victoria Beckham / @countrylifemagazine The family love spending time at their Cotswolds property

Along the side are more plant beds and towards the back we can see that the fence corners off the allotment from the rest of the garden, perhaps to prevent their dogs from entering.

There are also tall hedges and trees as the back of the garden which provide the Beckhams with some privacy.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham made a joke at David's expense

David is keen gardener and often proudly shows off what he's grown at home including vegetables and fruits.

Most recently, following his stint in hospital due to surgery on his wrist, David was filmed by his wife Victoria in their kitchen wearing his sling and showing off his cucumber collection.

"Victoria captioned the clip: "Overachieving on the cucumber front, Sir David."

© Instagram David also previously shared his impressive new greenhouse which is a 'work in progress' at the family's Cotswolds garden

She then teased: "So on this weekend's vegetable content: he is overperforming on the cucumber front, look at this. Are they all from the garden?"

David gave a cheeky grin and replied: "I'm not sure you can say that, darling."

David had corrective surgery on his wrist from a long-term injury that he acquired during a 2003 match between England and South Africa.