Carrie Johnson and husband Boris' unbelievable £3.8m home to raise 4 children under 5

Inside the property, there are nine bedrooms, five bathrooms and six reception rooms.

Artist Meg Boscawen created an intricate English garden wall for the family nursery in a calming verdant colour palette.

Carrie posted a snap of the magical trees, originally posted by artist Meg, which said: "Painting an English garden for a little one," to which Carrie replied at the time: "Frankie is a lucky boy [tree and red love heart emoji]." Perhaps Poppy will now inherit this gorgeous room.

Sarah Lloyd, Paint & Interior Specialist at valsparpaint.co.uk told HELLO!: "Colour is one way to express your personality, but patterns and shapes can do that too. Whether you want to create a simple yet artistic mural for your child’s room, or make use of a more exciting colour palette – painting your own wallpaper allows for so much fun and creativity."

James Mellan-Matulewicz, interiors expert at design brand Bobbi Beck, says: "Carrie and artist Meg Boscawen have done a great job of paying respects to the Grade II-listed building by placing craftsmanship at the heart of their decorating scheme.

"The hand-painted murals are reminiscent of how the walls of grand homes were adorned between the 17th and 19th Centuries. It’s a trend that has been making a comeback in recent years as Brits look to keep a connection with heritage and craft when life feels more and more digital by the day."