Carrie Johnson and husband Boris' unbelievable £3.8m home to raise 4 children under 5

Carrie Johnson and her husband, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have just welcomed their fourth child together, a little girl called Poppy. They already have three other children together, Wilf, five, Romy, three, and Frank, who will be two in July. See the very regal residence where they are raising their family…
Grand property
In 2023, Boris moved his family into Brightwell Manor, in the sleepy village of Brightwell-cum-Sotwell. The Grade II-listed house is believed to have set the couple back a whopping £3.8 million and it has the most amazing history.
Amongst the sprawling five-acre grounds lies a moated castle thought to have been built by King Stephen in the 1150s. Imagine the fun the young children have exploring their own castle.
The Johnsons' moat is fed by a natural spring and bordered on three sides with a dam that controls the water level. How idyllic!
Glorious gardens
The grounds are truly magical with pristine lawns and gorgeous flowers. A very charming detail is that a chestnut tree that lies within their grounds was grown from a conker taken from Windsor’s Royal Mile!
Perfect pond
The Johnson clan even have their own pond, home to a family of ducks, and we bet Carrie and Boris take their little ones to feed the cute pond wildlife.
Fun for the family
In another clip shared by Carrie on Instagram, we spotted a trampoline and smaller trampette in the garden - perfect for keeping the kids occupied.
Epic features
There is also a tennis court (Boris famously adores playing and we bet he’ll teach the kids), a walled garden – think magical secret garden type adventures – and two stables, for any ponies the family may acquire.
There is also believed to be a guest cottage on-site, and this is a common feature in many celebrity and royal homes, allowing them to host friends and family privately.
Fresh veggies
Carrie has previously revealed that the family has their own fruit and vegetable patch where they grow fresh produce such as rhubarb. In one photo, she held a bunch of the red fruit against the backdrop of pink wildflowers.
Inside the house
Inside the property, there are nine bedrooms, five bathrooms and six reception rooms.
Artist Meg Boscawen created an intricate English garden wall for the family nursery in a calming verdant colour palette.
Carrie posted a snap of the magical trees, originally posted by artist Meg, which said: "Painting an English garden for a little one," to which Carrie replied at the time: "Frankie is a lucky boy [tree and red love heart emoji]." Perhaps Poppy will now inherit this gorgeous room.
Sarah Lloyd, Paint & Interior Specialist at valsparpaint.co.uk told HELLO!: "Colour is one way to express your personality, but patterns and shapes can do that too. Whether you want to create a simple yet artistic mural for your child’s room, or make use of a more exciting colour palette – painting your own wallpaper allows for so much fun and creativity."
James Mellan-Matulewicz, interiors expert at design brand Bobbi Beck, says: "Carrie and artist Meg Boscawen have done a great job of paying respects to the Grade II-listed building by placing craftsmanship at the heart of their decorating scheme.
"The hand-painted murals are reminiscent of how the walls of grand homes were adorned between the 17th and 19th Centuries. It’s a trend that has been making a comeback in recent years as Brits look to keep a connection with heritage and craft when life feels more and more digital by the day."
Children's playroom
Carrie uses her Instagram feed to share snippets of family life and one day, her followers got to see a look inside her children's playroom.
Positioned on the ground floor with double doors looking out onto the garden, the room was brimming with fun toys for all ages.
Wilfred was riding a tall rocking horse at the time of the snap and a Hot Wheels racetrack, car mat, baby walker and giant stuffed toy giraffe were all visible in the snap.
We predict many happy family times ahead for the Johnson children in their incredible home.